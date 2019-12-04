DotComp: Dream night slips away, much work lies ahead
EAST LANSING - In the month of December, Michigan State basketball doesn’t need anyone’s approval.
It doesn’t need anyone’s respect, doesn’t need anyone’s acclaim.
But Tom Izzo sure would have loved to have beaten Mike Krzyzewski and Duke at Breslin Center on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Spartans didn’t come close.
Izzo has won a National Championship and gone to eight Final Fours. He’ll be chasing more of those in the months and years to come.
But getting a crack at Krzyzewski on MSU’s home turf might be one of the most elusive goals of the Izzo era. Duke doesn’t schedule road games on campus sites. Only when ESPN, the Big Ten and the ACC pit the Blue Devils and Spartans in a game in East Lansing does Izzo get an opportunity to entertain home customers with a chance to take down the greatest coach in the history of the game.
Izzo has had two shots at Coach K at Breslin Center. Duke blew out Michigan State in 2002, and they did it again, Tuesday night.
The first one bothered Izzo for 17 years. He was hoping this one would replace that memory. Instead, it just aggravated it. And he may never get a shot at Coach K at Breslin again.
It was a nightmare evening for Izzo. It was supposed to be a dream.
Draymond Green was back to get his number retired. Dozens of former Spartans were there for the ceremony, as were dignitaries from the Golden State Warriors, including head coach Steve Kerr.
“I’m embarrassed,” Izzo said. “Embarrassed that a player I love came back here, a player that laid some of the groundwork with Mateen Cleaves on toughness, and I didn’t think we played with that tonight.
“What a shame for me and our fans, and really for him,” Izzo said of Green. “This thing meant the world to him. I’ve never seen a guy so excited about coming back.
“It should have been one of those nights that you hope is a memory-making night and I didn’t get to enjoy it with him. You hope you play harder to honor that. Not necessarily better, but harder.”
Izzo felt unlucky about some of the shots Duke made, some of the free throws Duke made (they’re not usually a great free throw shooting team) and some of the free throws Michigan State missed.
He felt unlucky about some of the calls, the balance of which went against Michigan State decisively on a night in which they couldn’t afford any phantom whistles.
He felt unlucky about Aaron Henry playing empty at the wing, and Rocket Watts going 1-of-7 from the field.
But luck was only a little part of it. The rest was pure Duke determination. The Blue Devils blasted the Spartans in that department - and that’s something that Izzo cannot digest or process.
“There’s something you can see in the eyes of a person,” Izzo said. “I saw it in their eyes. I didn’t see it in our eyes.”
It’s been that way, off and on, for a month. He knows some of the reasons. And he’s trying to figure out how to get the team’s collective engine sparked.
A little more than a week after the Zachary Winston tragedy, Izzo said he was going to start holding Cassius and his teammates to the standard they set out to achieve for themselves, even though it would be uncomfortable.
Then Izzo said it again two weeks ago. And he said it again earlier this week. But he keeps falling short of finding a key. Probably because there isn’t one.
“I was told by a couple of very important people that you don’t wait for normalcy,” Izzo said. “I just have not done a very good job of pushing that. But there’s not reason that you don’t play harder. That falls on me. Yeah, we’ve been through more hell than I’ve ever been through in my career here but as the same time that has no basis for why you don’t play hard.”
Cash's brother, Khy Winston, was in the locker room after the game. Understandably, Khy been around a lot lately. I'm sure those two are leaning on each other constantly.
Cash is putting a smile on the exterior, but we can't imagine what they're going through. And it's constant.
Izzo said the trip to Maui, the hotel bonding, the talks during flights, the team meals - they haven’t been the same. They haven’t been what they’re supposed to be. Izzo said those are the times when players kind of bust on each other a little bit and joke around and really start to grow together, but everything is eggshells right now.
How much does that carry over to on-court performance? I don't know. But I'm sure it does.
Izzo says the team barely practiced prior to the trip to Seton Hall. He has tried to get the Spartans back to a level of normalcy at practice in recent days, but it’s still eluding him and them.
“I’m going to look at what we’ve been through with Cash, I’m going to look at what we’ve been through with Josh (Langford). I’m going to do a better job of getting them ready. I’m not going to panic like most fans because I have been here so many times before.
“I know this: We are 5-3 and we have lost to two very good teams. We got beat by a team (in Maui) that played very well. Sometimes coaches say you play like you practice. We have not been able to practice that well.
“I didn’t think we played with the sense of urgency. Are there reasons?
“I’m not going to use (travel to) Maui (as an excuse). I can only tell you it’s been a hell of a month for a lot of reasons: playing good people, playing on the road a lot, this is only our third home game. There are some teams that never leave their state. We didn’t do that. Maybe I’m the dumb one.”
Krzyzewski called Izzo a couple of weeks ago to offer his condolences. Izzo and Krzyzewski talked a little bit about life and about family, and coaching. Krzyzewski has won a thousand games. He didn’t have any advice on this one.
But Krzyzewski admires how Michigan State has tried to respond, as a team and a community.
“For a program to go through that, and their key player to go through that, you all have handled it really well as a community, as a team, but still that’s a very difficult thing,” Krzyzewski said. “To me it looks like you all have really put your arms around them and tried to make it as good as it can possibly be.”
FROM DUKE’S POINT OF VIEW
Duke came into this game with some questions. The Blue Devils were No. 1 when they were shocked by Stephen F. Austin last week.
Krzyzewski revealed that he dealt with a sickness during that game.
Duke struggled a little bit in their next game against Winthrop.
Krzyzewski said his team isn’t as talented as it usually is, and the process will be a different kind of journey for him and the fans.
“I didn’t know how our kids would respond (at Michigan State),” Krzyzewski.
He put huge emphasis on this game, as did Izzo. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is like unspoken stakes poker for these power broker coaches. Coach K always seems to get his team up for these games, and these infrequent occasions when he visits a Hall of Famer’s campus.
“This is a huge win,” Krzyzewski said.
How often do you hear him say that?
All this stuff about Draymond Green, and Kerr, and even Michigan Freaking State had more of a resonance with Krzyzewski than the first time he visited.
“We have two of the best programs in sport, not just in basketball,” Krzyzewski said. “We have it because of the values, the standards and the principles that Tom evokes and we do too, and it started with Jud.
“I mean Michigan State is the crème de la crème, and we are too. When you are that, you have ultimate respect for the guy leading the other group. I know he has that for me and I have that for him.”
This truly was a night of basketball royalty.
“I had the honor to coach Draymond in the Olympics,” Krzyzewski said. “What an outstanding guy and so deserving of that.”
The stage was unique - even for Krzyzewski. He and his program play in big games on neutral sites all the time, and they catch a lot of heat when they hit the road in the ACC, but this was a combination of a big national game in an unfamiliar, frenzied college town with all the decibels pointed against Duke.
Krzyzewski had to check in with his players about it a little bit.
“I just tell them if you want to sing a song, you want to sing it in front of a big audience,” Krzyzewski said. “You not only go to Duke for games like this, but you go to Michigan State for games like this.
“You can want (something like this, as a player), and then all the sudden you get. It can go sideways. Tonight they wanted, they got, and they responded.”
Krzyzewski preached effort, and he got it.
“We played so hard,” Krzyzewski said. “We needed to, to beat them. The crowd was great. Tom’s teams are so good and this team really advances the ball probably as fast as anyone in the country. Overall, I thought we did a good job of getting back (on defense).”
Duke’s steals and blocked shots led to runout lay-ups at the other end. The combination of those open-court opportunities on offense and Krzyzewski’s plea for the Blue Devils to get back on defense resulted in Duke having a 17-4 edge in fastbreak points.
“We had more fastbreak points than I could have ever imagined,” Krzyzewski said. “The two things were: make them a halfcourt team and try to hold your own on the rebounds. We did well in those two areas.”
Duke out-rebounded Michigan State 34-32.
“The main thing for our guys is that we were extremely competitive tonight,” Krzyzewski said.
That showed in the blocked shots. Duke had 11 of them.
“I don’t think I’ve had a team that has ever gotten 11 shots blocked in a game, and I’ll bet 10 of those were at the rim,” Izzo said. “It’s not like they were blocked on the perimeter. We just didn’t go strong enough.
“Of our 14 turnovers, 10 of them were steals, which means those are live ball turnovers, and most of those are runouts, which leads to the 17-4 in fastbreak points. You aren’t going to be able to do that and win. We looked like the moment was too big.”
It all goes back to that look Izzo saw in Duke’s eyes. Krzyzewski saw it too.
“We didn’t go into the game thinking we were going to block as many shots or get the steals, but our guys were really making the extra play,” Krzyzewski said. “Like, there were times when the team was beaten (on a play), but then we weren’t. We had probably about eight plays like that, where they could have been scores for them and our kids just made that extra play. That was superb. That’s not coaching. That’s what I mean about the competitiveness that they had. They got beat and then they still recovered. That saved the game for us.”
Izzo needs to find that ingredient in order to begin saving the season.
He’s had teams in the past that lacked togetherness. And he’s had players that didn’t care enough.
These guys care. And they’re together. But they’re dazed. And they have young players struggling to meld into their new roles.
If Winston was supposed to be the leader of this team, can he possibly get in the mood to bark at some guys? That’s not his nature to begin with. And now, after all this, can he possibly be the type of leader that is needed at the position?
Henry might have the personality and principles to be a vocal sergeant. But he can’t begin to lead until he gets his own game straightened out.
“It seems like the world caves in on you now, but it really doesn’t,” Izzo said. “We have played some really good basketball and we’ve played some mediocre basketball. We have to get some guys playing better.
“I’m sure there were some bright spots. Xavier Tillman was one. Marcus Bingham was one. He has been improving. I thought a couple of guys competed. I was very pleased with Malik Hall. I thought Rocket Watts competed and I thought some guys didn’t compete as well. That’s my job. The only one that should be held accountable for that is me. It’s hard to complain about the officiating when you coach as bad as I must have coached.”
Things haven’t been easy for him, either.
“It’s probably, in my career, been the hardest to practice in the last three and a half weeks that I’ve ever had here,” Izzo said. “Some of it is the travel, going to New York and back twice, getting home at 4 a.m. twice, and Maui.”
Some of it is the understandable malaise that won’t lift.
Meanwhile, Izzo has to deal with another loss to Duke.
“Mike said to me that’s probably as good as they can play,” Izzo said. “They’ve been shooting 33 percent from the three (they shot 46.7 percent in this game). They made shots. I mean they made a lot of shots. Some of it because of the lay-ups early. (Vernon) Carey has been a poor free throw shooter, and he made 10 in a row.”
Carey, arguably the best freshman in the country, scored 26 points. Izzo recruited him hard and at one point thought he was going to land him. Carey is up there with Chris Weber, Jabari Parker and Shane Battier as the players Izzo has recruited the hardest and longest, only to lose out. And of course, Carey played big.
Duke never seems to play down when they meet Michigan State.
“Let’s get something straight,” Izzo said. “There is no mystique. They’ve beaten our ass. We have found a way to win a game or two. It’s fact. Different players, same coach. So coach has got to take responsibility for that.
“We’ve played them a lot down there, and played a lot neutral. The worse two losses have been here.
“There’s no mystique about it. They have handed it to us, on a regular basis. A lot of times, they have really good teams. We play ‘em. I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve always done. I’m going to keep chopping at it and maybe I’ll get that tree knocked down sooner or later.”