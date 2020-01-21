Michigan State Spartans Basketball Notebook
With a pair of games at Indiana and Minnesota this week, No. 11 Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) can either build upon its lead in the Big Ten regular season standings or fall back into the muddle of tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news