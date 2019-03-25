

Back in the Sweet 16 after a three-year absence, Michigan State (30-6) is gearing up for a difficult challenge against No. 3 seed LSU (28-6) in a showdown between the respective champions of the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences in the East region of the NCAA Tournament. “Excited, an opportunity to play another week,” Tom Izzo said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “There are only 16 teams left, and the weather is getting nice. The days are getting longer, and we are practicing at the right time of the year.”

Coming off a brutal stretch of playing five games in eight days between the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, the Spartans will be looking to get their legs up under them before travelling to Washington DC later this week. Michigan State has been scrapping and clawing for the last month. Not playing until Friday is a godsend for a team that has spent a lot of energy during the month of March. “That was two weeks where you are playing for a Big Ten Championship, you’re playing for a Big Ten Tournament Championship, you played four of the top Big Ten teams, then you play Bradley, and Minnesota again. We played 24 Big Ten games,” Izzo said. Mentally, Michigan State is well prepared for the one-and-done basketball. “These guys mentally and physically have stepped up to a level that no Michigan State team has stepped up to,” Izzo said. “At least, in a long, long time.” The adversity has galvanized the Spartans. “I think this team has been a little more connected, because they’ve been through adversity,” Izzo said. “Anytime you go through adversity it strengthens you. The adversity we went through last year was maybe outside adversity. The adversity we went through this year was maybe our own players getting hurt.” LSU has had its own adversity to deal with, given the indefinite suspension of head coach Will Wade, who was suspended indefinitely by the university after a March 7 Yahoo Sports exclusive revealed that the FBI had recorded a conversation between Wade and middleman Christian Dawkins allegedly discussing an illegal payment to a player being recruited by LSU. LSU is 3-1 under interim head coach Tony Benford. LSU has the type of team that Izzo respects, because it resembles some of the teams he had early in his tenure when he was building Michigan State into the program it is today. “They have one of those junkyard dog team, that I’ve always appreciated here myself,” Izzo said. “They have a bunch athletes, all 6-4 to 6-8 and a couple of 6-10 guys. They have a point guard who’s quick.”

TURNOVERS AND REBOUNDING

LSU forces turnovers, and that is a potential problem area for Michigan State given its re-occurring issues with taking care of the ball. The Spartans are coming off a 70-50 win over Minnesota in which they turned the ball over 22 times. Those turnovers were offset by Michigan State’s dominance on the glass. Aided by the absence of Minnesota’s best rebounder Jordan Murphy, the Spartans outrebounded Minnesota 45-19 in the Round of 32. Michigan State is unlikely to have its way on the glass against LSU, which leads the SEC in rebounding. “They are amongst the best rebounding teams in the country,” Izzo said. “They turn people over a lot. One is one of our strengths. One is one of our weaknesses.” Keeping LSU off the offensive glass will be a point of emphasis for Michigan State. LSU is among the nation’s best offensive rebounding teams. “I think they lead the nation in offensive rebounding percentage,” Izzo said. “They just go like madmen. They have three forwards some that they bring in, and some that they start that are probably as close to teams that I had in the 2000 or 1999 season that I’ve ever seen. They are athletes, 6-5, 6-7, they are strong and that’s going to be a big concern of ours, especially with our lack of depth on the perimeter. Some of those guys are wing guys that really go.”

TRANSITION OFFENSE

If Michigan State struggles to clear defensive rebounds, the Spartans will have a limited number of transition scoring opportunities. If, however, Michigan State is able to rebound at a high level, the Spartan running game could be highly productive. “I look that as a plus,” Izzo said. “They are sending everybody including the coach to the boards. If we do get the ball, I think that helps our running game because they are heading south and we want to head north. But we have to get it first, so I don’t think it limits us.” Michigan State is not as effective in transition as it was prior to being riddled with injuries, but the Spartans have run well in spurts, and will look to continue to do so against LSU. “We think we’ve got to run and get into the open court against these guys,” Izzo said. “We’re going to continue and try to do what we do even at a little better level. I thought our rebounding was upgraded in the last month. It’s going to have to go to another level against these guys.” LSU is not a great defensive team, statistically. The Tigers allow 72.9 points per game and opponents are shooting just under 45 percent from the floor against the SEC champion. Meanwhile, Michigan State ranks among the nation’s best in team field goal percentage (48.6). The Spartans also lead the nation in assists per game (18.6). “Field-goal percentage-wise they are giving up 44 percent,” Izzo said. “Maybe that is one of their weaknesses and maybe that’s our strength as we’ve been one of the leaders in that.”

WINSTON VS. WATERS

The showdown between point guards Cassius Winston and Tremont Waters is one of the more intriguing match-ups in Friday’s game. Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, leads Michigan State in scoring (18.9) and assists (7.5). His knack for placing the Spartans on his back was on display during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, starting with his 26-point performance against Bradley and culminating with his 13-point, nine-assist outing against Minnesota. Waters also had a strong weekend. His game-winning drive and score in the final seconds of LSU’s win over Maryland was a dagger for the Tigers in securing their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2006. “They have a tremendous point guard in Tremont Waters,” Izzo said. “He can both score and pass with tremendous quickness.” Michigan State must also contend with the front line of Naz Reid (6-10, 250, New Jersey) , a freshman, and Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams (6-11, 250, London), a senior. “They have two very big players in Bigby-Williams at 6-11 and the freshman Naz Reid, who at some time during the year was a Top 10 pick. He’s a player that is very physical.”

WARD MAKING PROGRESS