Michigan State set to face Notre Dame in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

East Lansing, Mich. – Tom Izzo has tried to get Notre Dame on the Spartans’ schedule for years, usually to no avail.

However, when it comes time to choose a dance partner in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Irish have become a desirable match.

The latest renewal of what used to be an annual basketball rivalry will take place this season when the Spartans travel to play at Notre Dame on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, announced on Friday morning.

Tipoff time and television for the game will be announced at a later date. The ESPN networks will air all 14 games in the Challenge.

The meeting between Michigan State and Notre Dame will be the 98th all-time between the schools, but just the fourth since 1979.

The Irish lead the head-to-head series, 60-37, but MSU has won four of the last five meetings.

The teams last played in the second game of the 2020-21 season at the Breslin Center, an 80-70 MSU win. The Spartans also posted an 81-63 win over the Irish on Nov. 30, 2017 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the first game at Notre Dame since the Irish posted a 79-78 overtime win on Dec. 3, 2014.

Overall, MSU is 9-12 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history. Michigan State beat Louisville, 73-64, at the Breslin Center in last year’s Challenge. The Spartans have split their last four games, including the win over Notre Dame in 2018.