SpartanMag - Michigan State seeking transfer portal punter

The Spartans have actively been looking to bring in a punter to enhance the special teams going into the 2021 season and one of those guys is former Louisville punter Ryan Harwell .

They're not throwing touchdowns, catching passes, or making a big sack in the backfield but punters are vital to a successful football team at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Harwell attended Louisville last season as a freshman where he punted 19 times for 761 yards for an average of 40.1 yards. Nine of his 19 punts were inside of the 20 yard line.

Harwell like so many others entered the transfer portal this offseason parting ways with Louisville after just one season.

"I needed a change of pace and with how crazy last season was I thought it was best for me to take advantage of that and begin the transfer process," says Harwell.

Harwell has been in contact with a handful of college programs including the Spartans.

"Michigan State, UCLA, UCF, Western Kentucky, and some FCS programs have reached out. Most the schools are in the works to find me a spot so it's just a process right now."

Both Dalmin Gibson who is the Special teams analyst and Kenny Spencer who is a Special teams intern have reached out to Harwell in the last week.

"I love the history behind Michigan State, they've always been a good program, the coaching staff is great and I think it would be a great opportunity to come in and compete if it works out that way."

Harwell would be a good addition in a position of need for the 2021 season. He also has four seasons of eligibility remaining and has proved he can punt effectively at the D1 level.