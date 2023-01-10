Michigan State secures a 69-65 road win against Wisconsin
"Finding a way to win." Many teams use this phrase, but not all of them actually go ahead and do it.
Michigan State was able to go into the Kohl Center in Madison and come away with a 69-65 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. A road win in the Big Ten is never easy, and especially in the Kohl Center against a good Wisconsin Badgers team.
The Spartans have now won seven games in a row and are tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten Conference.
Wisconsin was without it's leading scorer in forward Tyler Wahl for this one.
Michigan State got out to a quick 6-0 lead early, courtesy of Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker. The Spartans were able to get great looks in the first half thanks to great passes by point guard A.J. Hoggard, who once again had a fantastic floor game in the first half with five assists and zero turnovers.
Early on in the first half, this seemed like a game that the Spartans might control throughout, but then came Wisconsin’s bench, more specifically freshman guard Connor Essegian was on fire. I pointed in the preview for this game that Essegian is a killer off the bench who can score at all three levels and that's exactly what he did. He was 4-of-5 in the first half, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range to lead the Badgers with 10 first-half points.
Essegian, along with the rest of the bench, were able to make a run that saw the Badgers take a 31-28 lead late in the second half. Wisconsin’s bench was responsible for 17 of its 31 first-half points. The Spartans stayed level headed even after this bench surge by the Badgers, thanks to forward Joey Hauser who led the Spartans with 10 points in the first half in the homecoming game for the Wisconsin native. A 5-0 run to end the half saw the Spartans go into the break with a 33-31 lead.
The turnover problems that have eluded the Spartans as of late became prevalent early in the second half. This, combined with some defensive breakdowns, saw the Badgers take a 39-36 lead early into the half.
The second half was a battle back and forth with both teams trading body blows. In true Michigan State versus Wisconsin fashion, this game came down to the last four minutes as Wisconsin held a narrow lead.
After Hauser, guard Jaden Akins and guard Tyson Walker carried much of the scoring load throughout the game, when it was crunch time, Hoggard showed up. He scored six of the Spartans' final eight points down the stretch, and also played lockdown defense on Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn to secure the Spartans' victory.
Hauser also came up clutch for MSU, hitting a huge 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play in the game.
If you were to tell me that the Spartans would lose the turnover battle 14-to-5 on the road at Wisconsin, and the Badgers would score 27 points off of said turnovers, I would tell you that Michigan State lost this basketball game. That wasn't the case, obviously.
This is one of those games where the Spartans just found a way to make enough baskets and get enough stops down the stretch to win this basketball game. This was also a game where the Spartans were almost perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 16-of-17, including 4-of-4 in the last minute of the game to seal it.
Hauser, in the return to his home state, led the Spartans with 20 points and also chipped in eight rebounds.
The Spartans are back in action on Friday as Michigan State travels to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1.