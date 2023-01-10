"Finding a way to win." Many teams use this phrase, but not all of them actually go ahead and do it. Michigan State was able to go into the Kohl Center in Madison and come away with a 69-65 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. A road win in the Big Ten is never easy, and especially in the Kohl Center against a good Wisconsin Badgers team. The Spartans have now won seven games in a row and are tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XIElOIFdJU0NPTlNJTiDinIUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1JVaEJ6NFhVbXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVWhCejRYVW14PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxs IChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTI5OTQ4NDI4ODczNDgyMjY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Wisconsin was without it's leading scorer in forward Tyler Wahl for this one. Michigan State got out to a quick 6-0 lead early, courtesy of Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker. The Spartans were able to get great looks in the first half thanks to great passes by point guard A.J. Hoggard, who once again had a fantastic floor game in the first half with five assists and zero turnovers. Early on in the first half, this seemed like a game that the Spartans might control throughout, but then came Wisconsin’s bench, more specifically freshman guard Connor Essegian was on fire. I pointed in the preview for this game that Essegian is a killer off the bench who can score at all three levels and that's exactly what he did. He was 4-of-5 in the first half, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range to lead the Badgers with 10 first-half points. Essegian, along with the rest of the bench, were able to make a run that saw the Badgers take a 31-28 lead late in the second half. Wisconsin’s bench was responsible for 17 of its 31 first-half points. The Spartans stayed level headed even after this bench surge by the Badgers, thanks to forward Joey Hauser who led the Spartans with 10 points in the first half in the homecoming game for the Wisconsin native. A 5-0 run to end the half saw the Spartans go into the break with a 33-31 lead.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgcHJldHR5IG1vdmUuIPCfkYA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FqaG9nZ2FyZDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFqaG9nZ2FyZDM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Gc0dES0ZmemJz Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnNHREtGZnpiczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBC aWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTI5NjY2 NDI2NTY2Mjg3Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The turnover problems that have eluded the Spartans as of late became prevalent early in the second half. This, combined with some defensive breakdowns, saw the Badgers take a 39-36 lead early into the half. The second half was a battle back and forth with both teams trading body blows. In true Michigan State versus Wisconsin fashion, this game came down to the last four minutes as Wisconsin held a narrow lead. After Hauser, guard Jaden Akins and guard Tyson Walker carried much of the scoring load throughout the game, when it was crunch time, Hoggard showed up. He scored six of the Spartans' final eight points down the stretch, and also played lockdown defense on Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn to secure the Spartans' victory. Hauser also came up clutch for MSU, hitting a huge 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2V5IEhhdXNlciBsaWtlcyBwbGF5aW5nIGJhbGwgaW4gV2lzY29u c2luLiDwn5KvPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFz a2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8 L2E+IHRha2VzIHRoZSBsYXRlIGxlYWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9hVWJQNzNzcDVEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYVViUDczc3A1RDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3Rh dHVzLzE2MTI5OTA4MTAyMzIwNjE5NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SmFudWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

If you were to tell me that the Spartans would lose the turnover battle 14-to-5 on the road at Wisconsin, and the Badgers would score 27 points off of said turnovers, I would tell you that Michigan State lost this basketball game. That wasn't the case, obviously. This is one of those games where the Spartans just found a way to make enough baskets and get enough stops down the stretch to win this basketball game. This was also a game where the Spartans were almost perfect from the free-throw line, shooting 16-of-17, including 4-of-4 in the last minute of the game to seal it. Hauser, in the return to his home state, led the Spartans with 20 points and also chipped in eight rebounds.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42My02My4gPGJyPjxicj40MyBzZWNvbmRzIGxlZnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWpob2dnYXJkMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWpob2dnYXJkMzwvYT4gdG9vayB0aGUgZ2FtZSBpbiBoaXMg aGFuZHMgYW5kIGZvdW5kIHRoZSBnby1haGVhZCBidWNrZXQgdG8gY2xpbmNo IHRoZSB3aW4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X0Jhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRi YWxsPC9hPi4g8J+kjDxicj48YnI+8J+TjSBDbGV2ZWxhbmQtQ2xpZmZzIPCd l6PwnZe58J2XrvCdmIYg8J2XvPCdl7Mg8J2YgfCdl7XwnZeyIPCdl5rwnZeu 8J2XuvCdl7IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1k2MWptUGphSU4iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZNjFqbVBqYUlOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBU ZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMjk5OTMzMjc2 NDA0MTIxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDExLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=