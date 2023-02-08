Michigan State’s game against Maryland on Tuesday — in some ways — epitomized everything MSU has gone through this season. Both teams went on some runs throughout the game, and MSU’s 15-0 start slowly evaporated throughout the game.

Forward Joey Hauser was the first to double-digit points in Michigan State’s 63-58 victory, but guard but Tyson Walker wasn’t far behind. Hauser finished his night with 20 points and Walker with 17. Hauser was 3-for-5 from behind the arc and Walker was 3-for-6. Both were essential in carrying MSU to victory.

The narrative surrounding this Michigan State team seems to tilt toward not being prepared for March and not being able to come back in big games. Even if MSU "hoped to win by a little bit more," as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo suggested in his postgame press conference, MSU still won. And like Izzo said, it’s not about how you start or how you do in the middle. It’s about how you finish.

MSU could’ve easily lost this game. During the second half, Maryland went on a 14-0 run to take a 40-38 lead with 12:37 to play. A few minutes later, the Spartans blitzed Maryland into a timeout by scoring eight consecutive points and regaining the lead at 52-48 with 7:44 remaining in the game.