"Myself, along with the rest of the leaders on the team, we've got to take it up another notch, especially after a loss like that," Mosley said after the defeat to Washington. "We had too many mistakes, self-imposed mistakes, and when you play against a good team like we did tonight, you can't do that. So we've got to clean it up and get back to the drawing board."

But as team leaders, Mosley and Duplain are well aware that Saturday night's performance against the Huskies was inexcusable, despite the current turmoil within the program, and that the mental mistakes and undisciplined penalties need to be eradicated going forward.

Obviously, there were serious off-the-field issues surrounding the Michigan State football program over the past week. Head coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay amidst sexual harassment allegations . It is easy to understand the emotional toll this may have had on the players.

After a demoralizing loss like that, the only thing the Spartans can do is move forward. Redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley and redshirt senior left guard J.D. Duplain talked about the importance of doing just that, fighting through adversity and sticking together as a team.

In a disastrous performance, Michigan State was dominated by Washington on Saturday. The final score was 41-7 , and the Huskies controlled the game from the opening whistle , amassing 713 total yards, the most yards allowed in MSU program history.

Mosley noted that, of course, the team was not prepared for the news regarding Tucker, but said the players quickly understood that they still had a game to prepare for and that they were focused on that and able to move on.

"Well, the first day when it came out, it was a shock to everyone," Mosley said about the Tucker news. "But after that, we did a great job moving on because we had an opponent to get ready for, so we couldn't live in the past and start to cry or make excuses because Washington didn't care what was going on with us and our program. So, we had to still go out there and prepare for this game."

With Tucker suspended, Harlon Barnett was at the helm for the first time as acting head coach. Obviously, it was not the debut the Spartans wanted. However, Duplain was adamant that every player believes in Barnett, and that will continue to be the case.

"Our team bought in to Coach Barnett," Duplain said. "We trust him fully, and we trust everything he says. I think we had good unity going into this week. I think the guys were bought in. I think everyone was mission-focused. We just made too many mistakes. And we're gonna go back and watch the film. We're gonna learn from it because the best teams, they learn from games like this. We're gonna get better."

Duplain later reiterated that everybody on the team supports Barnett as acting head coach, and will follow his leadership.

"Every single player on the team respects him," Duplain added about Barnett. "Every single player."

Mosley mentioned that Barnett's experience as a former Spartan football player in the late 1980s resonates with the current players. The message with Barnett is clear to the current players, and they will play hard for him.

"The message, he's consistent," Mosley said about Barnett. "He preaches the same thing every day — stuff we need to do as a program and as a team to get better ... He was a player (at Michigan State). He played here ... years ago, but Coach Barnett, he has the respect and love from everyone in the program because we know how genuine he is. So, just listening to him and continue to buy in even more so that we can, like I said earlier, accomplish the goals we need to accomplish this year."