The Michigan State men's basketball team is coming off of a dominant victory in its first game of the Acrisure Classic, beating Alcorn State in East Lansing by a final score of 81-49. The Spartans improved to 3-2 on the 2023-2024 season.

Michigan State was without graduate senior guard and leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 points per game) due to an illness. With Walker out, sophomore guard Tre Holloman earned his first career start and played very well. Holloman led the team in scoring with 17 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field (85.7%) from the field, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range. He also added five assists and a rebound, and was strong on the defensive end with two steals.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was pleased with some things, including Holloman's performance, but he was discouraged in some areas as well, particularly with rebounding. The Braves out-rebounded the Spartans by a tally of 41 to 38, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds compared to 10 for MSU.

Of course, Alcorn State shot just 16-for-61 (26%), and had plenty of opportunities for offensive boards with 44 missed shots, but as Izzo put it, that also meant the Spartans had a lot of opportunities for defensive rebounds as well.

Izzo also noted that graduate senior forward Malik Hall had a minor ankle sprain, which is why he only played 17 minutes (and only three in the second half). He didn't seemed to concerned about Hall's status moving forward, though.

"I wasn't pleased with the way we started the second half, but if I go to the first half, I thought we missed a couple good shots early, but then we started hitting shots," Izzo said to open his postgame press conference. "I give Tre Holloman a lot of credit, first start. I thought he played well. I thought A.J. (Hoggard) gave him some good passes. We thought Malik Hall played really well; he sprained that ankle again early, not bad enough where he couldn't of played, (but) we just didn't want to play him most of the second half for that reason.

"Considering we were without Tyson (Walker), it was (against) a team that we're probably better than, but there were still some discouraging things ... We were shooting 57 or 58 (percent) from the field, and 52 (percent) from the three, and 72 (percent from the free-throw line). In the second half, we just started missing shots, and I thought took a couple of bad ones, and I understand it. But the real concern is the rebounding. We get out-rebounded, and (Alcorn State) had 16 offensive (boards). You can look at it two ways. Like, my staff tried to be, 'Well, God, they missed a lot of shots, they had a lot of opportunities for offensive rebounds. I said, 'Yeah, we had a lot of opportunities for defensive rebounds.' So, it just depends which way you wanna look at it. I want to look at it my way, they can look at it whatever hell way they want, but my way's gonna be the one that matters in the meetings tomorrow. So, (rebounding is) a concern."

Expanding on Holloman a bit, Izzo noted that he has been saying since the summer that the sophomore guard has been arguably the most-improved player on the team. He was pleased with the way Holloman played on both sides of the ball on Sunday.

"I remember (at the end) of this summer .... I told you he was one of the most-improved players," Izzo said about Holloman. "He's improved his shooting a lot. He has gained some weight, not enough for me, but he's gained some weight. I was really pleased (with) the fact he scored it 6-for-7, but he also had five assists and one turnover, and played very good defensively. That's gonna be a big lift for us, especially if we get Tyson (Walker) back now.

"Maybe Tyson and Jaden (Akins) don't have to play as many minutes, we'll get (Holloman) in there more. We're getting solid play out of Jeremy (Fears Jr.), so now we're starting to do some things, and then working Coen (Carr) in at a couple positions is the last piece of the puzzle."