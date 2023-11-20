MSU's Tom Izzo pleased with Alcorn State win, but has rebounding concerns
The Michigan State men's basketball team is coming off of a dominant victory in its first game of the Acrisure Classic, beating Alcorn State in East Lansing by a final score of 81-49. The Spartans improved to 3-2 on the 2023-2024 season.
Michigan State was without graduate senior guard and leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 points per game) due to an illness. With Walker out, sophomore guard Tre Holloman earned his first career start and played very well. Holloman led the team in scoring with 17 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field (85.7%) from the field, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range. He also added five assists and a rebound, and was strong on the defensive end with two steals.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was pleased with some things, including Holloman's performance, but he was discouraged in some areas as well, particularly with rebounding. The Braves out-rebounded the Spartans by a tally of 41 to 38, and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds compared to 10 for MSU.
Of course, Alcorn State shot just 16-for-61 (26%), and had plenty of opportunities for offensive boards with 44 missed shots, but as Izzo put it, that also meant the Spartans had a lot of opportunities for defensive rebounds as well.
Izzo also noted that graduate senior forward Malik Hall had a minor ankle sprain, which is why he only played 17 minutes (and only three in the second half). He didn't seemed to concerned about Hall's status moving forward, though.
"I wasn't pleased with the way we started the second half, but if I go to the first half, I thought we missed a couple good shots early, but then we started hitting shots," Izzo said to open his postgame press conference. "I give Tre Holloman a lot of credit, first start. I thought he played well. I thought A.J. (Hoggard) gave him some good passes. We thought Malik Hall played really well; he sprained that ankle again early, not bad enough where he couldn't of played, (but) we just didn't want to play him most of the second half for that reason.
"Considering we were without Tyson (Walker), it was (against) a team that we're probably better than, but there were still some discouraging things ... We were shooting 57 or 58 (percent) from the field, and 52 (percent) from the three, and 72 (percent from the free-throw line). In the second half, we just started missing shots, and I thought took a couple of bad ones, and I understand it. But the real concern is the rebounding. We get out-rebounded, and (Alcorn State) had 16 offensive (boards). You can look at it two ways. Like, my staff tried to be, 'Well, God, they missed a lot of shots, they had a lot of opportunities for offensive rebounds. I said, 'Yeah, we had a lot of opportunities for defensive rebounds.' So, it just depends which way you wanna look at it. I want to look at it my way, they can look at it whatever hell way they want, but my way's gonna be the one that matters in the meetings tomorrow. So, (rebounding is) a concern."
Expanding on Holloman a bit, Izzo noted that he has been saying since the summer that the sophomore guard has been arguably the most-improved player on the team. He was pleased with the way Holloman played on both sides of the ball on Sunday.
"I remember (at the end) of this summer .... I told you he was one of the most-improved players," Izzo said about Holloman. "He's improved his shooting a lot. He has gained some weight, not enough for me, but he's gained some weight. I was really pleased (with) the fact he scored it 6-for-7, but he also had five assists and one turnover, and played very good defensively. That's gonna be a big lift for us, especially if we get Tyson (Walker) back now.
"Maybe Tyson and Jaden (Akins) don't have to play as many minutes, we'll get (Holloman) in there more. We're getting solid play out of Jeremy (Fears Jr.), so now we're starting to do some things, and then working Coen (Carr) in at a couple positions is the last piece of the puzzle."
Izzo also added that Alcorn State was a "well-coached" team and praised the Braves for winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference regular -season titles over the past two seasons.
"All in all, I got a lot out of the game that I wanted to get out of it, for the most part," Izzo said.
Izzo also noted that, after a slow start for the Spartans, the blowout win over Alcorn State could help the team's confidence moving forward, but he sent a message to his players that there is no room for cockiness, especially after losing two of the Spartans' first three games this season.
"(We) better not be cocky because we're 3-2, and around here (that's not good enough)," Izzo said. "I don't read the chat pages (on message boards) and all that, but you know what they say. So, no, I don't think (we're cocky) at all."
Michigan State had three freshmen play against the Braves — guard Jeremy Fears Jr., forward Xavier Booker and forward Coen Carr — and each player saw at least 18 minutes on Sunday night. He noted the freshmen need as many minutes as possible, but that it isn't always easy to work them in given the schedule.
"It can do nothing but help," Izzo said about the freshmen getting extended minutes on Sunday night.
Izzo also complimented Fears' ability to communicate on the court, and thought he played "very well."
Izzo also credited his team's defensive performance, and praised his staff for the scouting job the assistant coaches have done. As mentioned, Michigan State held Alcorn State to just 26% shooting from the field, including 5-for-18 from 3-point range (28%).
As for Walker, Izzo is "confident" he'll be back for Michigan State's next game versus Arizona on Thursday, however, he isn't certain as of yet.
"I am (confident)," Izzo said when asked about Walker being back for Thursday. "According to my trainer, he's had a cold for a couple days and just didn't say nothing even before the Friday game (versus Butler). So that's four or five days, and he wasn't doing good today. I don't even know why he came to the game, but we didn't feel he was contagious. I just (told him) to get some sleep because he was really hurting this morning when I met with him, and last night. I am confident we'll get him back, but at what level I don't know. That's a good question."
Izzo also praised Walker for still showing up and cheering his teammates on. The head coach also noted that he's not a "superstitious guy" and isn't too worried about illness spreading through the locker room, especially since Walker was not considered to be contagious. The coach reflected on his time growing up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as to why he doesn't worry about things like that.
Additionally, Izzo praised the play of senior point guard A.J. Hoggard. He did note that Hoggard was good in the first half, but was "sluggish" in the early second half before responding. He likes the "growth" that the fourth-year player has shown, along with others on the team.
"A.J. took a step (forward tonight)," Izzo said about Hoggard. "A lot of guys took a step."
Perhaps the biggest highlight of the game came in the second half on a monster dunk by Carr over Alcorn State forward/center Trevon Stoutermire, which sent both the Bresln Center crowd and the Michigan State bench into a frenzy.
Izzo mentioned that he couldn't believe Carr made that dunk, and he wasn't quite sure how to react in the moment.
"I was just trying to think, in all the time I've been here, and all the great players I've been around from my team and other teams, how in the hell he made that dunk," Izzo said about Carr. "I'll never know. I mean, I didn't know what to do. I said, 'God, if the coach starts jumping up and down and acting like one of those fans, that's not good. If I just sit there cool and casual, that's not good.' So, that was a tough moment for me.
"He's blocking shots, he's coming too, you know. Every one of (the freshmen) has a weakness that we've got to get better, but I love the kid because he plays hard."
As mentioned, Michigan State next plays No. 3-ranked Arizona in the second leg of the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs California on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday's game is set for a 4 p.m. Eastern Time tipoff.
Izzo knows that the Wildcats will provide a tremendous challenge for the Spartans.
"We've gotta get a lot better by Thursday," Izzo said. "(Monday's) practice should be fun because we're gonna have to get after it. (Arizona is) the most physical, big team that we'll play probably, maybe all year. I mean, (they have) guys the size of Purdue's guys, but they have other guys that are as physical or more physical. It'll be an interesting game."
