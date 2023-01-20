The Big Ten is a pretty tough place in 2023. Toward the end of his postgame press conference on Thursday night, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell described the Big Ten conference and what it takes to play in it. “It is just a gauntlet of teams and travel and different styles and coaches,” Coach Pikiell said. “You have got to be tough, and you have got to be resilient. “This is a league where you don't stand in the center of the ring and just win fights all the time,” Pikiell continued. “You’re going to get knocked down. You get back up. If you don't do that in this league, it's a humbling league. You’ve got to keep getting back up and keep getting ready for the next obstacle.” Coming into the Thursday game against the Scarlet Knights, the Michigan State Spartans had been knocked down twice in a row, and they were desperate to get back up. The players clearly felt this sense of urgency. “It was crucial,” Spartan forward Joey Hauser said after the game. “Dropping to 4-4 in the Big Ten was really not an option for us for where we want to go. So, this was a must win game for us.” Fortunately for Hauser and his teammates, the Spartans were able to defeat the Scarlet Knights by a score of 70-57 on Thursday night within the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

Winning, yet still learning

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo appeared upbeat about the win and his team’s performance in the postgame press conference. “One of the advantages of a brutal schedule is you get to play again,” Izzo said in his opening statement. “I thought we did a lot of good things.” Coach Izzo was pleased with the way his team shot the ball, but he was especially pleased with the way that they shared the ball. “When you have 19 assists on 26 baskets against a great defensive team that's hard to do,” Izzo said. “So, I was pleased.” Izzo seemed especially happy to have the success against a Rutgers program that he clearly respects a great deal. “(Coach Pikiell) is a phenomenal coach, and I like their players,” Coach Izzo said. “I think they're one of my favorite teams because they're tough and they rebound.” Rebounding is one of the cores of Izzo’s program. But on Thursday night, the visitors from Piscataway won the battle for the glass. Rutgers out-rebounded the Spartans 42-to-34, including a total of 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 15 second-chance points. Izzo was not very happy with this aspect of win, but at the same time he seemed to believe that the experience could serve as a teaching moment for some of his players. “I am glad that we won and got our butts kicked (on the glass),” Izzo said. “Because now in practices, maybe we'll put more emphasis on putting a body on a guy instead of just putting an arm on him. We got thrown around tonight, and I love the way that (Rutgers) played.”

Life without Malik Hall…for now

The win over Rutgers was especially impressive because the Spartans did it without senior forward Malik Hall, who missed his second game in a row and the 10th game total due to a nagging foot injury that was re-aggravated a week ago at Illinois. Hall’s versatility means that his absence is impacting the rotation both on the wings and in the front court. To make matters worse, Michigan State has played four games in 10 days with limited time for rest or preparation. Coach Izzo is concerned that the wear-and-tear is starting to impact his players. For example, point guard A.J. Hoggard has seen his turnovers start to creep up over the past two weeks. “We're beating (Hoggard) up,” Izzo said. “He’s wearing down. He's playing a lot of games in a lot of days and he's playing a lot of minutes. He’s got to guard sometimes the (opponent's) best player.” Despite committing four turnovers, Hoggard still finished the game with a team-high 16 points to go along with seven assists and three rebounds. The absence of Hall has also forced Coach Izzo to go with some unusual lineups. “We had those three freshmen, Tre (Holloman), Jaxon (Kohler) and Carson (Copper) all in there at one time,” Izzo said with a smile. “That was that was a little scary for me, but it worked out.” In a game where Sissoko struggled with just two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes, it was freshman center Jaxon Kohler who provided an offensive spark off the bench. He posted 12 points and 11 rebounds in just 23 minutes of action. At first Izzo downplayed Jaxon’s performance and his somewhat lackluster jumping ability. “(Kohler) can’t jump over this cute purple phone,” Izzo joked about one of the media member’s recording devices near the podium. “But he finds a way to get rebounds and to get his hands on things,” Izzo said. “(Kohler) is good on the block if you can get him the ball. I think we did a better job of getting him the ball and he did a better job of posting deeper and that made a big difference.” Beyond the center position, the Spartans are also in bit of a bind at the power forward (or “four”) position with Hall on the shelf. Hauser gets the bulk of the minutes at that spot, but when he needed rest in the first half, and (of more concern) when Hauser picked up a quick third foul in the second half, Coach Izzo experimented with the unique lineup of playing Sissoko or Kohler at the center position and freshman big man Carson Copper as the power forward. “I thought they did a pretty good job,” Izzo said of the two-center lineup. “We kept it simple. We have a couple of basic sets that we're going to run when we have that (lineup). We have to do that for a little while longer, but it wasn’t that bad.” Another potential option at the power forward position would be sophomore wing forward Pierre Brooks. Coach Izzo implied that this strategy was part of the original plan. “We were hoping to play Pierre (Brooks) there (at the four) a little bit, but that didn’t go as well, so we put him at the three (small forward position).” A bit later in the press conference, Coach Izzo went into a little more detail as to what “didn’t go as well" meant. “I think Pierre has a chance to be a heck of a player, but Pierre has to do things that it takes to play,” Izzo said. Coach Izzo went on to explain that Brooks got caught spectating on a rebound or two during the game and lost playing time as a result. “That’s the way that it is going to be here,” Coach Izzo said. “You are going to be held accountable for that. Miss a shot? No problem. But effort-related things? Major problem.” That said, Coach Izzo still sees Brooks as an important cog in the machine that he is trying to build in preparation for March. “I need Pierre to be better,” Izzo continued. “We need Pierre to be good. We've got to get him more minutes. We'll work on it. I've not given up on Pierre. I really think he's got a lot to give, but there's lessons to be learned.”

