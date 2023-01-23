The whirlpool that is the Big Ten Conference in 2023 continues and the Michigan State men's basketball team finds itself right in the middle of the chaos. Inconsistent play and overall parity within the conference has made it difficult to predict the outcome of most conference games this season (outside of Purdue). As always, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was honest and clear when laying out what cost the Spartans in the 82-69 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Sunday.

“When you're playing on the road, a couple of mistakes can really change things," Izzo said following the loss. "A couple of foul situations can really change things. And then we still have no substitution pattern. I thought (Indiana) took advantage of us...they did what they had to do to win it and we did what we had to do to lose it.”

Michigan State (13-7 overall) falls to 5-4 in conference play and has dropped three of the last four games following a hot stretch where the Spartans won seven-straight contests. The Spartans did come into Bloomington with some momentum after a home victory against a solid and No. 23-ranked Rutgers team, but were a bit depleted running into a Hoosiers squad riding a big win of their own against Illinois in Champaign.

The health of forward Malik Hall has been a huge variable as the team works to establish its identity, and the Spartans were without the forward again on Sunday as he recovers from a foot injury. However, Hall did dress and warm up with the team ahead of the game at Indiana. It was revealed later on Sunday that guard Tyson Walker was recovering from a stomach virus and was questionable to play coming into Sunday. He did play through it, but wasn't at full strength.

“This morning, we didn’t even think he was going to play," Izzo said about Walker. "So, I give him a lot of credit…he grew up as a man today." Walker finished with eight points in 33 minutes of action, but looked uncharacteristically sluggish at times. “We’re not making excuses, but we we're down a couple guys and we were starting to feel that," forward Joey Hauser said when asked about the loss. "Tyson Walker wasn’t at his best today and wasn’t feeling great. It’s hard, but we got to find a way to suck it up." Hauser finished with one of his best games of the season and scored 11 of the Spartans first 17 points. He would lead the team with 22 points in 36 minutes of play.

To make matters tougher, point guard A.J. Hoggard got caught in foul trouble early in the first half and was unable to give his back-court running mate the rest he may have needed. Izzo ultimately made the decision to sit Hoggard with two fouls rather than risking a third before halftime. Hoggard missed the final 8:17 of the first half and Indiana would go on a 21-7 run heading into halftime with Hoggard out to lead 37-32 at the break.

“I do trust A.J. (Hoggard), although his second foul was not a smart foul," Izzo said when asked how tempted he was to bring Hoggard back with two fouls in the first half. “He’s got to know better than that. There was a thought (to put him back in), but it just felt if we kept it within five (points) that we would play good enough going into the second half.”

The Spartans also found difficulties finding bench scoring, being outscored 25-9 (all nine points coming from Jaxon Kohler). Guard/forward Pierre Brooks' shooting struggles continued, as he has only made one of his 19 shot attempts in his last six games.

Aside from the Spartans’ internal struggles in the game, Indiana (13-6 Overall, 4-4 Big Ten Conference) had many players step up big. Senior forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds, and he was the catalyst as the Hoosiers pulled away late in the second half. Michigan State chose to double-team Jackson-Davis only in spurts as Indiana’s role players would usually make them pay for it.

“We mixed it up today," Izzo said. "We doubled a little bit, but couldn’t anymore because they were so good on the weak side." He later compared the strategy to how the Spartans played Purdue’s Zach Edey, where Edey dominated, but MSU found success limiting production from other players most of that game. However in this one, the difference may have come from the 3-point shooting success of the Hoosiers. Guards Trey Galloway and Tramone Bates each had 17 points and combined to be 8-for-9 from behin the arc.

“A couple of those other guys played better than I thought they would," Izzo said. "And that’s what happens when guys are playing good and you have to give other players some freedom." Indiana took the lead on a 3-pointer from Bates with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game and didn’t lose the lead again. Both teams had their own runs and the other would counter punch up until the last 10 minutes when the Hoosiers pulled away.

Since the Jan. 7 win versus Michigan, the Spartans have played a game on every third day and will get a much needed extra day of rest this week before the team's next game on Thursday at home versus Iowa. Over that span, MSU has played one of its tougher stretches of the season, and guard Jaden Akins mentioned that the Spartans' early season schedule will help the squad through it.



“I feel like we’re built for it from our early schedule of the season," Akins said. "Playing a lot of tough teams in a short amount of days, it’s just normal to us." The sophomore guard had 15 points and began the game making his first five shots from the field. He has been the obvious third option with Hall out.

