Michigan State men's basketball comes into the 2023-2024 season with high expectations, and has the attention of the Big Ten and the rest of the country. With that said, the Spartans still need to put the necessary work in to achieve the team's goals this season. On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, senior point guard A.J. Hoggard, fifth-year senior guard Tyson Walker, fifth-year senior forward Malik Hall and junior guard Jaden Akins were in attendance for 2023 Big Ten Basketball Media Days in Minneapolis. During an afternoon segment, Izzo, Walker and Hoggard joined the "B1G Live" broadcast on Big Ten Network to discuss Michigan State's team heading into the new campaign. Both Walker and Hoggard spoke about learning from the 2022-2023 campaign, and the importance of consistency this season. "Just definitely being more consistent this year," Walker said on Tuesday. "We had some stretches where we lost a couple games in a row (last year). Just trying to stay consistent with it, stick together more, just put more games together, full games." Hoggard echoed Walker's sentiments and understands that there is not a lot of room for error when playing in the Big Ten Conference. "I think consistency is definitely the key," Hoggard said. "Being consistent in everything we do, especially with the way the Big Ten is set up, we know top to bottom, every game is gonna be a good game. So just bringing it every night and just leaving it, and learning from the things that we didn't do last year, consistent wise."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiBzZXQgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcms8L2E+IPCfjqwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZYaVZacTc2 MnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82WGlWWnE3NjJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTE3OTkyNzM3MjQyODExMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The conversation then moved to the Big Ten's struggles as a conference in the NCAA Tournament as of late. Of course, Izzo and Michigan State have had a lot of historical success (including eight Final Four appearances in his tenure), but Michigan State's 2018-2019 team is the Big Ten's last representative in the Final Four. MSU was also the conference's last national champion, all the way back in 2000. Last season, Purdue lost as a No. 1-seed to No. 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Also, despite having eight teams to start the tournament, MSU was the conference's lone representative in the Sweet 16 round before falling in overtime to Kansas State. The Big Ten, for as tough as it is in the regular season, and despite its success in past tournaments historically, is starting to get a reputation for not being able to win in March over the past few years. Izzo provided his thoughts on that. "Well, I wish I could," Izzo said when asked if he could put his finger on the Big Ten's recent postseason struggles. "The eight we've been in, I think four of them have had two Big Ten teams in the Final Four. I mean, we had Wisconsin and we had Ohio State and Michigan's been in there. And I think these guys said it best and that's what I'm so excited about. Everybody could leave, that's the way it is now. These guys stayed and they went through failure. And they've been through some success. I mean, we've had some serious successes and yet maybe that Kansas State game was one of the best games of the tournament. "But we've had some failures, and I think you look at what (head coach) Matt (Painter) went through at Purdue, we got beat by Middle Tennessee back with (Denzel) Valentine, I thought that was one of my best teams. Sometimes it's just a luck of the draw. If we keep knocking on the door, maybe one way would be, let's get to be a higher seed this year. That way we don't have to have more success (as a lower-seeded team). Let's be better on the front end and then maybe we can continue on through." Walker and Hoggard both opted to return to Michigan State in 2023-2024, despite Walker having already played four years of college basketball and Hoggard entering his name in the 2023 NBA Draft before eventually withdrawing. Walker took advantage of his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all 2020 winter athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker and Hoggard were each asked about their decisions to return to East Lansing. "Just every day, learning from the guy sitting next to me (Izzo)," Hoggard said when asked why he wanted to return to Michigan State. "It's wonderful. We had our ups and downs, but just being able to know that he trusts me, and I trust him. Just growing together. The growing process that we've been through has been fun. It had its ups and downs. It wasn't always good, but it's definitely been fun. And this year, my senior year, it's just the next step that I want to take. Just helping him get back to where he wants to be gets me to where I want to be. So it works hand-in-hand." Walker knew pretty quickly after Michigan State's tournament loss to Kansas State that he wanted to return for a fifth year of college basketball, and a third year in East Lansing, even if Izzo was the last one know. "I think my decision was pretty easy," Walker said about returning to the Spartans. "After we lost to Kansas State, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm coming back.' I probably told the whole team, I just didn't tell Coach (Izzo) yet (at the time). I just wanted to do more. I feel like I want to be remember a little more, I feel like I haven't done enough. I've got some personal things I want to do, and some team goals I want to do for sure. And if everything goes as planned, maybe if we win the national championship, maybe my jersey can be in the rafters."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONTWlubmVhcG9saXMsIE1OIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9sakpENHZHOTZZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGpKRDR2Rzk2WTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzExNzY1MjczNjQ3NDg1MTA2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Both Walker and Hoggard were named to the 2023-2024 Preseason All-Big Ten team. Walker led the Spartans in scoring last season with 14.8 points per game. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and shot 45.9% overall from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range. Hoggard averaged 12.9 points, a team-leading 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game last year. Walker (second-team), Hoggard (third-team) and forward Joey Hauser (honorable mention) each received All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-2023 season. Brining back veteran players like Walker, Hoggard, Hall, Akins and others could give Michigan State a serious advantage this season. And while Hoggard and Izzo haven't always seen eye-to-eye, they both understand that they each want what is best for each other and for the the team. Izzo's relationship with Hoggard isn't much different than many players he's coached during his career, including former star point guard Mateen Cleaves. At the end of the day, he knows how to get the best out of his players. "We go through our differences, I did it with Mateen Cleaves way back when I started this whole thing," Izzo said about his relationship with his players. "And I think what's what's happened is I do trust them, and I think they do trust me. Sometimes it takes a little longer, sometimes it's my fault. I mean, we've all been through a lot with COVID, we didn't have the same relationships, we didn't get to see each other as often. Tyson (Walker) transferred in from a smaller school and he's been excited to be (here). He gave a speech after the Duke loss (in 2022) that was one of my all time favorites. I use it myself — he just thanked the team. He never thought he'd have a chance to play in a game like this with this kind of fanfare and everything. It was tear-jerking, if you want the truth. I don't do him justice (with) what he said. "A.J. (Hoggard) you're right. Me and him have our differences because you have to with your point guard, he's your quarterback. And yet, I'm not easy to play for either. I understand it's both ways, but I think what we both understand, he's got a goal, he's (also) got a goal, so do my other .... guys where they want to get, personally (goals-wise). We have goals where we want to get as a team. And I think this summer, they've done a phenomenal job of bringing our young guys (along). We got some talented young guys."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Ome+4j/Cfj4A8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQjFHTWVkaWFEYXlzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHTWVkaWFEYXlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUDNvVGFjb3djRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Azb1RhY293Y0Q8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMTc3MTUwMTQyNTQ3 NjA2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Speaking of the "young guys," Michigan State signed a star-studded 2023 class and brought in four new freshmen this season: five-star power forward Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., four-star shooting guard Gehrig Normand and four-star small forward/power forward Coen Carr. Michigan State's 2023 class ranked fourth nationally, according to Rivals. While there is plenty of talent, and Izzo has been impressed with the first-year players, he also wants them to understand the process and know that they may not all be immediate contributors for the Spartans. It's also up to the upperclassmen on the team to help lead the freshmen through their first year of college basketball, while the first-year players need to understand how valuable the veteran players are to them as resources. "They're all good players," Izzo said about the freshmen. "(To) use the word process, they have to understand that, too. I mean, Booker, hell of a talent and he's really going to be a good player, but he's still skinny and he's got to work on that. He's done a great job. Jeremy Fears has been great. I mean, he's really does a lot of things. He goes at (Hoggard) every day. That's going to do nothing but help him. We've got a kid, Coen Carr, that we're all envious of because he jumps better than (anyone). And he really can get up. And Gehrig (Normand) is a kid like a Matt McQuaid who's coming along. "But these (veteran) guys are the rock, they've been through it. Those (young) guys got talent. These (older) guys got talent. Those (younger) guys got just talent right now. These (older) guys got talent and experience. And that experience, (Hoggard) knows what it's like if we miss a free throw late, if we don't cut out right. He's lived it, so has Ty (Walker). I'm lucky, they've been great ... they all could have left. But there's times I could have left, too. And you know what? We all stayed. And, we're staying for something special, whether that'll happen, we're going to find out."