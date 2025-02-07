Michigan State’s resilience to be tested after back-to-back losses

It was about 5:30 Wednesday morning when the Michigan State basketball team arrived back home from a lengthy trip to Los Angeles.
The team left for the West Coast on a 13-game win streak, 18-2 overall, 9-0 in conference play, and head coach Tom Izzo was one win away from tying the legendary Bobby Knight’s record for Big Ten wins.
With almost every fan probably either sleeping or just waking up after a game against UCLA that finished just after midnight EST, the team came back losers of two straight, slipped into second place in the conference, and Izzo’s record still waiting for at least another game.
“It’s different travel,” Izzo said Thursday evening after practice. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a different experience. I thought (before) the USC game, we were about as ready to play as we could, and we probably played our worst game of the year. Give them some credit; give us some blame. We were not sharp. We did not rebound like we can, we gave up some things, we missed free throws.
“The next day we bounced back, had a good practice, had a great game plan and a great game and you just can’t turn the ball over 16-3, not one against the press.”
While the travel schedule is wonky and highly unusual, Izzo believes that what happened in California was a basketball issue.
“Don’t anybody think it, write it, or say it to your best friend or your wife - the trip did not (make us) play like we did,” Izzo said. “We cost us playing like we did, not the trip. It was no problem.”
The 5:30 arrival also meant that much of the roster had classes to get to in just a few short hours.
“It’s just a long day after that,” said guard Jase Richardson, who says he is OK after exiting the UCLA game after getting the wind knocked out of him. “Especially going to class and then you’ve got the recovery and the film, all that. It was definitely a long road trip for us, for sure.”
Carson Cooper agreed with Izzo that the reasons for the losses were basketball related.
“We had so many things just slip that we haven’t messed up on all year, like stuff on (baseline out-of-bounds plays),” said Cooper. “I’m sure Coach (Izzo) has talked about (turnovers), stuff like that. We’re just doing stuff that we haven’t done all year, and we can’t do that if we want to win championships.”
Two glaring issues for the Spartans on their trip to L.A. were the only two things that have really held this team back all season: three-point shooting and turnovers. MSU shot just 27% from deep against USC and UCLA and lost the turnover battle during both games, including a 16-3 mark in favor of the Bruins on Tuesday night.
“I was impressed that we didn’t play good and we were right there (against UCLA),” Izzo said. “We could have beat them. You can’t turn the ball over 16 times and beat Northern Michigan. Seriously, 16-3 (turnovers) and we’re playing (Lansing Community College), we’re gonna have trouble winning that game.”
Another problem moving forward is that those two issues are tough to fix. Izzo can’t just tell his team to hit more shots and then throw the ball away less and have it magically happen. MSU will have to go back to the things that resulted in a 13-game winning streak: high-level rebounding and effort.
“I think our mindset just has to be to just outwork the teams,” Richardson said. “I feel like in those games, USC and UCLA kind of just outworked us offensively on the boards, defensively on the boards, and then we just weren’t getting into our stuff. So I feel like we just (have) to outwork teams again.”