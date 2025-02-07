Michigan State’s resilience to be tested after back-to-back losses

Tom Izzo coaches up Jaden Akins during Michigan State's game against UCLA on Tuesday night. (Photo by © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

It was about 5:30 Wednesday morning when the Michigan State basketball team arrived back home from a lengthy trip to Los Angeles. The team left for the West Coast on a 13-game win streak, 18-2 overall, 9-0 in conference play, and head coach Tom Izzo was one win away from tying the legendary Bobby Knight’s record for Big Ten wins. With almost every fan probably either sleeping or just waking up after a game against UCLA that finished just after midnight EST, the team came back losers of two straight, slipped into second place in the conference, and Izzo’s record still waiting for at least another game. “It’s different travel,” Izzo said Thursday evening after practice. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a different experience. I thought (before) the USC game, we were about as ready to play as we could, and we probably played our worst game of the year. Give them some credit; give us some blame. We were not sharp. We did not rebound like we can, we gave up some things, we missed free throws. “The next day we bounced back, had a good practice, had a great game plan and a great game and you just can’t turn the ball over 16-3, not one against the press.”

While the travel schedule is wonky and highly unusual, Izzo believes that what happened in California was a basketball issue. “Don’t anybody think it, write it, or say it to your best friend or your wife - the trip did not (make us) play like we did,” Izzo said. “We cost us playing like we did, not the trip. It was no problem.”

Tom Izzo and Jeremy Fears Jr. during MSU's game at USC. (Photo by © William Navarro-Imagn Images)