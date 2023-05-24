Many high school athletes dream of playing at the next level, but not many get the opportunity to play in the college ranks, and even fewer of those athletes get to play at the Division I level. For 2025 wide receiver Lyrick Samuel, that opportunity is now presenting itself.

The recruiting process started slowly for Samuel, who attends Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York. He wasn't sure when college programs were going to start noticing him. But he took advice from his parents and remained patient.

Now, Samuel has three Power offers that all came in within the past week. Syracuse, Penn State and most recently Michigan State have all offered Samuel, with likely more of the way.

Samuel spoke to Spartans Illustrated about his interest in Michigan State, his recruiting process and who he is as a player and person.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!