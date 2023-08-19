Michigan State's offensive linemen optimistic about season in fall camp
Very similar to the defensive line’s struggles in 2022, the offensive line faced obstacles with injuries and depth last season. This led to missing rotational pieces and, ultimately, Michigan State could not keep up.
When the offensive line is not firing on all cylinders, it is very hard to take control of a football game. This is a key factor as to why the Spartans finished 5-7 last season.
The players certainly recognize their individual responsibilities and their importance to the bigger picture.
Brandon Baldwin, a redshirt junior and native of Southfield, Michigan, spoke to media about his importance at the left tackle position following practice Wednesday.
“It’s one of the most important positions on the field and I have to be perfect almost every snap," Baldwin said. Compared to last year, Baldwin mentioned that “it’s been nice having a ones, a twos, and threes group, we get to rotate a lot and we’re not wearing each other out like we were last year. We have depth, too, so it’s been good.”
This is positive news coming from Baldwin, as MSU could use a boost in the trenches if it hopes to improve the abysmal rushing numbers from last year. The Spartans rushing unit ranked 12th in the Big Ten last season, only trailing Indiana and Iowa with an average of 113 yards per game on the ground.
When asked about the expectations heading into this year and how much of the outcome falls on the unit, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic made clear it is a team effort.
“It starts with the O- line, that’s for sure," Kapilovic said. "If you’re going to have a tight end in the core every snap then he’s got to do his job. That’s the thing about offensive football, if you’ve got 10 guys doing a great job and one guy doing a bad job, then you’re going to have a bad play… it starts with us, but it really does take all 11 to be great… it’s just the world we live in.”
Kapilovic seemed to get himself fired up as he continued speaking to media about the line's past performance.
“There’s even some people in here that said the o-line wasn’t very good in ’21," Kapilovic said. "I beg to differ. But that’s just who we are. You can’t have an ego in this thing… I tell my guys to get a flip phone and don’t get on the internet and social media, because if you read what’s on it, you’re going to feel bad no matter how good things are going. It’s just a part of the job.
"It starts with us."
The silver lining of a season plagued by injuries is that new faces emerge. One of those new faces in 2022 was Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark, who was projected to see limited time last year, ended up playing in 10 games for a total of 215 snaps and two starts vs Indiana and Penn State.
A highlight for VanDeMark last season was the Illinois game. After losing to Michigan the week before, the Spartans needed to bounce back. He was asked about the importance of that game and the season as a whole.
“It was a big game and not many people thought we were going to go out there and win," VanDeMark said. "It added some fuel to our fire. Last season was tough, but I think that we put the past in the past."
VanDeMark, who was also asked about the pressure on the offensive line heading into this season, did not shy away.
“The run game to us is our pride," VanDeMark said. "We pride ourselves on being able to physically control the game, so I think that as a unit you have to have that 'lets run the ball' mentality.”
Michigan State and its offensive line will not have long to wait for it to show its depth in action. The Spartans welcome Central Michigan to Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1 for a primetime matchup to open the 2023 season.