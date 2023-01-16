Michigan State suffered a setback with a 75-66 loss on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night in a game that was a battle throughout. The loss dropped the Spartans to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. There is no time to dwell on that loss, though, as the Spartans return back to the Breslin Center to take on No. 3 Purdue on Monday. The Boilermakers are currently the leaders in the Big Ten. This game presents quite the challenge for Michigan State as the Spartans not only have a chance to knock off a top-three team in the country, but can also gain a full game back in the Big Ten standings. The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX in a unique afternoon game on Martin Luther King Day. The Boilermakers (16-1, 5-2) are coming off a 73-55 win against Nebraska and are looking to retain the top spot the Big Ten

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Possibly Injured: Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.) Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 42 (NET), No. 42 (Kenpom), No. 46 (Barttorvik)



Michigan State is returning home and looking to bounce back after the Spartans saw a nine-point lead in the second half disappear en route to the aforementioned 75-66 loss at the hands of Illinois. To say the Spartans struggled from the 3-point line in this game would be an understatement as the team failed to make a single 3-pointer against the Fighting Illini, going 0-for-7. This game also saw senior forward Malik Hall have to leave the game in the second half with an apparent ankle injury. The extent of the injury is not known as of yet, which took things from bad to worse for the Spartans on Friday night. Hall was seen wearing a walking boot in a recent Instagram Story from point guard A.J. Hoggard. Hall's status for Monday is unclear. The Spartans will now look to take down the top team in the Big Ten, possibly without one of their best players, on short rest after having just played Friday night. The odds may be stacked against MSU, but the Spartans will look to lean on the team's veteran players as well as the home crowd at the Breslin. With the possibility of Hall being out, there will be an opportunity for other players to step up. If Hall is indeed out, look for sophomores Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks to play a bigger role in his absence. The Spartans will also look to lean heavily on their veteran back-court duo of Tyson Walker and Hoggard as they go up against Purdue's all-freshman back-court. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo knows he will have his hands full with center Zach Edey, but if there is one thing Coach Izzo relishes in, is coming up with a game plan that will keep the big man guessing.

Purdue: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Braden Smith (6’0” Fr..), David Jenkins (6’1” Sr.) 2 - Fletcher Loyer (6’4” Fr.), Brandon Newman (6’5” Jr.) 3 - Ethan Morton (6’7” Jr.), Mason Gillis (6’6” Jr.) 4 - Caleb Furst (6’10” So..), Trey Kaufman-Renn (6’9” Fr.) 5 - Zach Edey (7’4” Jr.) Injured: None Rankings & Ratings: 3 (AP), 3 (Coaches), No. 4 (NET), No. 5 (Kenpom), No. 7 (Barttorvik)

Head coach Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers are one of the best teams not only in the Big Ten, but in the entire country, led by National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 junior center from Canada is averaging 21.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 63% from the field. He is a physical specimen who has the skill to match, and he will certainly be at the top of the Spartans' scouting report. Edey is not the only weapon on this team, though. Coach Painter has himself a talented freshman back-court as well in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, who play like anything but true freshmen. Loyer – who is the younger brother of former Spartan, and current Davidson Wildcat, Foster Loyer – is a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter who can get hot in a hurry (27 points and 6-for-11 from deep in Purdue's last game). Smith plays with the poise of a point guard who has been playing in the Big Ten multiple years, and never seems to get sped up no matter what the opposition does. Junior Ethan Morton is one of the best defensive players in the conference and is the Swiss army knife of this Boilermakers team. Rounding out the players who play major minutes in this rotation are Caleb Furst and Mason Gillis. Furst and Gillis are two of the best glue guys in the Big Ten, and their chemistry with Edey is phenomenal.

Game Breakdown and Prediction