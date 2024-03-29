Bhonapha has experience at multiple schools, including Boise State and Washington, as well as Hawaii, his alma mater, among other stops.

The transition to move from the state of Oregon to the State of Michigan may not be easy for most, however Bhonapha mentioned that his experience at Michigan State thus far has been “awesome.” He is enjoying it thus far, especially since his family has arrived.

“Once my family got here, and we were able to get settled in, that was probably the biggest thing," Bhonapha noted. "It was around two months that we weren't together as far as being a part of the Michigan State football program. It's been awesome. I’ve gotten the chance to go to hockey games, basketball games and gymnastics (meets).”

Michigan State will most likely feature three running backs this fall. However, all three of them are completely different skill sets and body types. Nate Carter, who is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, is different from Jaren Mangham, who is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, who is different from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jalen Berger. Bhonapha mentioned that the differences are a “good thing" and gives the Spartans multiple options.

“It’s always good," Bhonapha said about having multiple options in the run game. "I think guys have different skill sets and tools. To say that I have an outlying plan of, ‘this is how I want the room to be put together?’ No, but I also think it’s really good that they can do that and keep the running back room versatile.”