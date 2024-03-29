Michigan State's Keith Bhonapha discusses running backs and special teams
The new Michigan State coaching staff, lead by head coach Jonathan Smith, is now into its second week of spring practices, and the Spartans are looking to build something special.
Following spring practice on Tuesday, Michigan State assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha spoke to the media to give a preview of his room and discuss his leadership style ahead of the busy spring and summer months.
Bhonapha has been at Michigan State since December, and before that, he was the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Oregon State under Smith. Bhonapha helped lead Beavers' running back Damien Martinez to becoming a Doak Walker semi-finalist last year, as well as being the team leader in just every rushing statistic. Martinez finished the 2023 campaign with 194 carries for 1,185 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.
Bhonapha has an impressive resume and has coached several successful college and NFL running backs. Now he looks to do the same in East Lansing.
Bhonapha has experience at multiple schools, including Boise State and Washington, as well as Hawaii, his alma mater, among other stops.
The transition to move from the state of Oregon to the State of Michigan may not be easy for most, however Bhonapha mentioned that his experience at Michigan State thus far has been “awesome.” He is enjoying it thus far, especially since his family has arrived.
“Once my family got here, and we were able to get settled in, that was probably the biggest thing," Bhonapha noted. "It was around two months that we weren't together as far as being a part of the Michigan State football program. It's been awesome. I’ve gotten the chance to go to hockey games, basketball games and gymnastics (meets).”
Michigan State will most likely feature three running backs this fall. However, all three of them are completely different skill sets and body types. Nate Carter, who is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, is different from Jaren Mangham, who is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, who is different from the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jalen Berger. Bhonapha mentioned that the differences are a “good thing" and gives the Spartans multiple options.
“It’s always good," Bhonapha said about having multiple options in the run game. "I think guys have different skill sets and tools. To say that I have an outlying plan of, ‘this is how I want the room to be put together?’ No, but I also think it’s really good that they can do that and keep the running back room versatile.”
