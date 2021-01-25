SpartanMag - Michigan State's Feb. 6 basketball game at Michigan postponed

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State announced the postponement of several athletic events between the Spartans and in-state rival Michigan on Monday due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan.

Michigan State had been scheduled to play volleyball against Michigan (Jan. 28 and Jan. 30), women’s basketball (Jan. 26 and Jan. 28), and men’s basketball (Feb. 6). Track events (Jan. 29-30, Feb. 6) have also been cancelled.

Michigan announced a two-week pause to all athletic events on Jan. 23 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Since that pause, at least one individual associated with athletic programs at the University of Michigan has tested positive for the mutated COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7.

That mutation of the COVID-19 virus, which comes from the United Kingdom, is thought to be more contagious than other variants of the virus.

The games that have been postponed will be rescheduled. Rescheduled game dates have yet to be announced.



