Michigan State picked up a ranked road win on Tuesday night, beating No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65. The Spartans were back on the practice court on Wednesday afternoon after arriving back in East Lansing on Wednesday morning.

Despite 14 turnovers, MSU found a way to pull out the victory behind rebounding and good defense.

“Any road win is a big win,” head coach Tom Izzo said after practice on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to play with less turnovers.”

While he still needs to continue to improve, specifically on the defensive end, freshman center Jaxon Kohler has been a reliable piece for MSU this season down low as he starts to gain experience at the college level.

“It was an amazing win (against Wisconsin),” Kohler said. “It was a game where you really had to dig deep.”

A big story coming out of the game was freshman center Carson Cooper playing 12 minutes. Cooper only averages 5.5 minutes per game, but he was the go-to backup center rather than Kohler, who only played four minutes.

“Carson (Cooper) did a good job,” Izzo said. “We still have a lot of faith in Jaxon (Kohler), but certain lineups are going to cause for certain things.”

MSU has now won seven games in a row, dating back to early December. Izzo said that it’s not all about the wins in this stretch.

“It’s a matter of are we getting better?” Izzo said. “And right now, we are getting better.”

Looking ahead, the Spartans play at Illinois on Friday night. The Fighting Illini have won their last two games, but lost the three game in Big Ten play before that. Despite a 2-3 conference record, Izzo and the team aren’t taking the Illini lightly.

“This is the most athletic and gifted team in our league,” Izzo said.

Izzo praised Illini head coach Brad Underwood's adjustments throughout the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He said that Illinois is “well-coached”, and he is “looking forward” to playing in a “great atmosphere” on Friday.

As far as the game plan goes, one of Izzo’s main priorities is on defense. He is aware of Illinois’ ability to shoot the 3-pointer, but he is also aware that senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has the ability to drive to the basket.

“They hit a lot of threes,” Izzo said. “We’re going to have to defend without fouling.”

This win streak has given hope for MSU fans that the team is starting to hit its peak form. However, Izzo believes that there is still much room to improve.

“We’re a good team,” Izzo said. “I don’t think we’re near our ceiling.”