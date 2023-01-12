Michigan State's Carson Cooper looks at Mady Sissoko like a 'big brother'
Michigan State picked up a ranked road win on Tuesday night, beating No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65. The Spartans were back on the practice court on Wednesday afternoon after arriving back in East Lansing on Wednesday morning.
Despite 14 turnovers, MSU found a way to pull out the victory behind rebounding and good defense.
“Any road win is a big win,” head coach Tom Izzo said after practice on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to play with less turnovers.”
While he still needs to continue to improve, specifically on the defensive end, freshman center Jaxon Kohler has been a reliable piece for MSU this season down low as he starts to gain experience at the college level.
“It was an amazing win (against Wisconsin),” Kohler said. “It was a game where you really had to dig deep.”
A big story coming out of the game was freshman center Carson Cooper playing 12 minutes. Cooper only averages 5.5 minutes per game, but he was the go-to backup center rather than Kohler, who only played four minutes.
“Carson (Cooper) did a good job,” Izzo said. “We still have a lot of faith in Jaxon (Kohler), but certain lineups are going to cause for certain things.”
MSU has now won seven games in a row, dating back to early December. Izzo said that it’s not all about the wins in this stretch.
“It’s a matter of are we getting better?” Izzo said. “And right now, we are getting better.”
Looking ahead, the Spartans play at Illinois on Friday night. The Fighting Illini have won their last two games, but lost the three game in Big Ten play before that. Despite a 2-3 conference record, Izzo and the team aren’t taking the Illini lightly.
“This is the most athletic and gifted team in our league,” Izzo said.
Izzo praised Illini head coach Brad Underwood's adjustments throughout the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He said that Illinois is “well-coached”, and he is “looking forward” to playing in a “great atmosphere” on Friday.
As far as the game plan goes, one of Izzo’s main priorities is on defense. He is aware of Illinois’ ability to shoot the 3-pointer, but he is also aware that senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has the ability to drive to the basket.
“They hit a lot of threes,” Izzo said. “We’re going to have to defend without fouling.”
This win streak has given hope for MSU fans that the team is starting to hit its peak form. However, Izzo believes that there is still much room to improve.
“We’re a good team,” Izzo said. “I don’t think we’re near our ceiling.”
Mady's Mentorship
This season, Cooper has been the third-string center, for a lack of a better term. He has played a role on the team, although not significant.
“I have the same mindset going into every game,” Cooper said. “I don’t know if I’m going to play, but whenever I get in there, I just want to give it my all.”
Cooper tied his season-high for minutes in a game with 12 on Tuesday against the Badgers. He posted two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in those 12 minutes.
“I feel like I made the most of my opportunity,” Cooper said. “I just want to keep building off of that performance.”
Kohler gave way to Cooper on Tuesday, but was “happy for him” after Cooper’s performance and that he “deserves” all the credit that he is getting.
“He’s been working so hard every single day in and out of practice,” Kohler said about Cooper. “I was on the bench cheering for him.”
Kohler has been impressed with Cooper’s “mental strength” as a freshman.
“A lot of freshmen may not be able to handle the adjustment so quickly, but I think Carson’s been doing an amazing job keeping a steady head," Kohler said.
The relationship between the three centers on the team, Cooper, Kohler and junior Mady Sissoko, has been one of mentorship and tough love.
“I look at Mady (Sissoko) as like a big brother,” Cooper said. “He definitely helps me work in practice and work through different things on different plays, especially when we’re in film.”
Cooper credited Sissoko and Kohler for being able to compete in practice against them.
“Playing in practice against Mady and those guys that are big and strong really helps me to work on my physicality in the post,” Cooper said.
It is unknown how big of a role Cooper and Kohler will play against Illinois on Friday, but whatever happens, the two big men, along with Sissoko, push each other to get better every day.