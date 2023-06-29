On Thursday, Michigan State announced that beginning July 11, MSU football season ticket holders can purchase $50 tickets for the Spartans' game versus the Nittany Lions at Ford Field. MSU noted these tickets will be "comparable" in quantity and location to the season ticket holders' place in Spartan Stadium.

Now, ticket information — including key dates for presales to purchase seats for that game — is available.

In May, Michigan State Athletics announced that the 2023 regular-season finale football game versus Penn State would be moved to Ford Field in Detroit on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The exclusive "Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Presale" runs from July 11 through July 16 (but with $50 pricing extending through July 31).

According to Michigan State Athletics, season ticket holders have the option to purchase the same number of tickets as they have at Spartan Stadium, and the seats will be from similar vantage points. MSU's press release, in part, reads as follows:

"During the Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Presale (July 11-16), Michigan State football season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase the same number of season tickets they purchase at Spartan Stadium in an equivalent location for $50 plus fees. The $50 tickets (limited to the number of season tickets purchased at Spartan Stadium) will be available to season ticket holders through the month of July. Seat locations will be based on the Spartan Stadium Season Ticket Seat Premium Zone Map, with seats at Ford Field being allotted in a similar manner. Individuals with suites at Spartan Stadium will have access to a suite at Ford Field, while individuals in the MSUFCU Club and the Sideline Club will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in an equivalent location at Ford Field."

A presale code will be emailed to season ticket holders before July 11.

Additionally, there will be presales for Spartan Fund members and supporters of the Detroit Lions.

From July 17 through July 31, Spartan Fund members will be able to purchase tickets in donor priority order. Tickets will range in price from $50 to $200. Scholarship Level ($10,000 annually) Spartan fund members can purchase up to eight ticket, while other priority levels will be able to purchase up to six tickets. Spartan Fund members who purchased tickets during the "Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Presale" will be able to purchase additional tickets during this window as well.

Ford Field will then have a presale for its supporters from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3.

Alan Haller, Michigan State's vice president and director of athletics, discussed the importance of giving season ticket holders first priority for the event.

"Season ticket holders are incredibly important to our mission as an athletic department, which is why we wanted to give them the first opportunity to secure their tickets for this unique experience of Spartan Football at Ford Field," Haller said in a statement. "It was equally important that their tickets cost what they would expect to pay for a game at Spartan Stadium, and that they be given the ability to sit where they normally would. The loyal support of season ticket holders is exceptional, and we kept them at the forefront of our mind as we constructed our ticket plan."

Season ticket holders have been or will be refunded for their tickets and parking for the originally scheduled game versus Penn State at Spartan Stadium.

Students will also have early access to purchase tickets for the game at Ford Field. Tickets for Michigan State student season pass holders will go on sale on Aug. 29 and cost $25. It will be general admission seating in sections 115 through 122 for them. Students who have purchased season admissions for the 2023 season at Spartan Stadium will receive a single-use password from Ford Field, which will be needed to purchase a ticket for the event.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Aug 4 and will range in price from $50 to $220.