Michigan State christened the Jonathan Smith era with a 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic during non-conference play on Friday, Aug. 30 at Spartan Stadium. Several current commits and recruits were on hand to catch the exciting opener in East Lansing.

Many of the players who were on campus to take in the sights and the sounds of MSU's victory spoke with Spartans Illustrated in exclusive interviews. Here is all they had to say about the Michigan State program (in no particular order):