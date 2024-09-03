Michigan State christened the Jonathan Smith era with a 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic during non-conference play on Friday, Aug. 30 at Spartan Stadium. Several current commits and recruits were on hand to catch the exciting opener in East Lansing.
Many of the players who were on campus to take in the sights and the sounds of MSU's victory spoke with Spartans Illustrated in exclusive interviews. Here is all they had to say about the Michigan State program (in no particular order):
Bell is a current Michigan State commit, who has of course visited multiple times and is locked in with the Spartans.
"It was great. The energy was great, overall, and just seeing the team and the coaches is always a great thing to go do! The stadium was packed, and the crowd brought energy (throughout the game). It was great to see."