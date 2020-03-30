Cass Tech 2021 OC Raheem Anderson has been a name Spartan fans have been high for a while and earlier today he was re-offered by the new staff.

"It's just a blessing the new coaching staff has interest in me," Anderson says about the offer.

Anderson has noted a key thing for him and the new staff is the relentless recruiting effort they've put into the Detroit area.



Besides Michigan State, Anderson has received offers from around the country including LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Nebraska, Syracuse, Kentucky, Missouri while hearing from coaches from Georgia, and Arkansas.

"There really hasn't been any school to stand out to me yet, they're all showing love to me."

Coaches have raved over at Anderson's IQ, as well as his quick feet, and how well he bends for a center.

Anderson doesn't have an exact date planned for his commitment but says he hopes to commit by the start of the season. Anderson is listed as the 6th overall prospect in the state of Michigan and 2nd best center in the country. He is a 4 star recruit in the top 150 overall players in the country as well.