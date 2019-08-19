Michigan State is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press pre-season Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.



The Spartans are one of seven Big Ten teams to make the index. Ohio State is ranked the highest among Big Ten programs at No. 5 overall, followed by Michigan (7), Penn State (15), Michigan State (18), Wisconsin (19), Iowa (20), and Nebraska (24).

Michigan State is one of two teams along with Nebraska in the AP pre-season Top 25 poll with fewer than eight wins in 2018. Nebraska is the only team in the AP pre-season Top 25 poll with a losing record in 2018.

Northwestern (63) and Minnesota (7) also received votes for the AP pre-season top 25 poll.

Four of Michigan State’s 2019 opponents – Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State – are ranked in the AP pre-season Top 25 Poll. The Spartans play three of those four teams on the road this season. The Spartans play at Ohio State (October 5), Wisconsin (Oct. 12), and Michigan (Nov. 12). Michigan State plays Penn State (Oct. 26) in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State’s schedule also includes two teams that received votes in the AP pre-season Top 25 poll. The Spartans host Arizona State (Sept. 14), which received one vote, and play at Northwestern (Sept. 21) the following weekend.

Michigan State has finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25 seven times during the Mark Dantonio era. The Spartans have finished the season ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 four times (No. 10 in 2011, No. 3 in 2013, No. 5 in 2014, and No. 6 in 2015).

Clemson is the top ranked team in the AP pre-season Top 25 Poll. Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State round out the Top 5.

Michigan State is ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coach Poll, which includes seven Big Ten teams. Ohio State is ranked the highest among Big Ten programs, followed by Michigan (No. 7), Penn State (No. 14), Wisconsin (No. 17), Iowa (No. 19), Michigan State (No. 20), and Northwestern (No. 25).











