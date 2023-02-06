Michigan State men's basketball continues its preparation for the Maryland Terrapins following a 61-55 loss to Rutgers over the weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Head coach Tom Izzo had his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Michigan State has faced a number of tough matchups lately. The Spartans have played the top-two teams in the Big Ten standings, Purdue and Rutgers, twice since mid-January. MSU went 1-3 against those two teams.

Reflecting on the loss against Rutgers on Saturday, Izzo thought that his team was in the game. Turnovers and missed free throws cost the Spartans down the stretch.

“I thought we played pretty well until those last seven minutes (against Rutgers),” Izzo said to the media.

Izzo is looking forward to playing back at the Breslin Center after not playing a home game since a Jan. 26 victory against Iowa.

“It’s gonna feel good to get home even though it’s a nine o’clock game,” Izzo said ahead of Tuesday’s game against Maryland.

The Terrapins boast a record of 16-7 and 7-5 in conference play. They have also won their last four games beating Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana and Minnesota. However, the victory over the Golden Gophers is the only conference road win that Maryland has on the tram's resume.

“The way this league is going, you gotta be ready every night, and Maryland is probably coming in … one of the hotter teams in the league,” Izzo said.

Offense has been a major concern for the Spartans this season. MSU has only scored 70 or more points in two games since the calendar turned to 2023.

“We’ve struggled a little bit on the offensive side of the ball,” Izzo said. “Turnovers have been up again.”

Izzo noted that the team is looking at film and working in practice to try and cut down on the turnovers. MSU has had at least 10 turnovers in each of its last six games.

Shooting has been a concern as well. The Spartans average 68.3 points per game (256th in Division I) and shoot the ball at a 44.11% rate (208th in DI). MSU's effective field goal percentage is at .500 (231st in DI).

“We were making shots early in the year,” Izzo said. “We’re not making shots right now.”

Izzo also highlighted some other areas, including cutting down turnovers, running the fast break and ball movement, where the offense needs improvement.

“Number one, I don’t think we can turn the ball over,” Izzo said. “I think getting our running game going is another one and then trying to incorporate Malik (Hall) in. We’re trying to play him at two positions and that’s been a little more challenging than I thought it would be even though it’s a positive for us. It’s just more challenging.”

Hall, a senior, was playing the small forward ("three') position earlier in the year, but has started to play more at the power forward ("four') spot lately. Izzo also gave the media an update on Hall’s re-acclimation to the team after aggravating a foot injury back in January.

“He’s practicing just about every day now,” Izzo said. “I am convinced now that the health part of him is as good as it's going to be.”

The performances from sophomore guard Jaden Akins have been promising as of late. In the last five games, Akins has averaged 11.8 points per game and 29.4 minutes per game. Izzo praised Akins, saying that he’s played “pretty consistent” lately. He also spoke highly of the consistency of senior guard Tyson Walker, who leads the team in scoring.

Despite having a first-year head coach in Kevin Willard, Maryland has plenty of players who are familiar with tough road environments. Senior guard Hakim Hart, senior forward Donta Scott and graduate guard Jahmir Young are the three top-scorers for the Terrapins this season.

“They’ve got some experience,” Izzo said. “They’ve got some real staples from that program in (Donta) Scott and (Hakim) Hart that have been through the wars there in four years.”

Izzo recognizes that the Big Ten is deep this season. While the conference only has one team ranked in the Associated Press' top-15 (No. 1 Purdue), there are only three teams with a record below .500.

“There’s no question we got our hands full, but that’s gonna be the way it is every night in this league right now,” Izzo said. “I still believe that as we get a little better offensively, it’ll make us a lot better overall.”

MSU will battle Maryland at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2.

Be sure to join in the conversation in the Spartans Illustrated Message Board here.