University Park, Pa. – Several variables remain, but Michigan State is still in the mix for an at-large bowl bid with a 5-7 record based on its Academic Progress Rate in comparison to other programs with similar records.

If a bowl bid were available, circumstances would have to be right for Michigan State to accept a post-season invitation.

“We’ll see, I don’t know the scenarios, and I don’t know what makes sense for us right now,” Mel Tucker said. “So, we’ll just have to wait and see. I need more information. Obviously, when we get the information, obviously the athletic department will make a decision.”

The well-being of Michigan State’s student athletes will be the determining factor in whether the Spartans accept a bowl bid if offered.

““We want to make sure it would be a good experience for the players,” said Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, on the prospect of deciding whether or not to accept a bowl bid with a 5-7 record. “So it would depend on locations and matchups and how our players are doing.”

For their part, Michigan State players would welcome the opportunity to play another game this season.

“I know we would just from the competitive nature of the team,” said Michigan State senior Xavier Henderson when asked he and his teammates would want to play another game if given the opportunity. “Bowl games are good practice times for the young dudes. You get those practices before the bowl games, and it is almost like a spring ball so that would be big for us.”

Beyond extra practices for young players, there is a desire among players to end the season on a positive note.

“You only get so many games,” junior quarterback Payton Thorne said. “This isn’t basketball where you play a ton of games over the year. This college football where you only have a certain number of games and you never know when your last one is going to be. You example after example of that in the game of football. To get another one, I’d love to play, put the jersey on sometime in December.”

If Michigan State is not invited to a bowl game, players would grudgingly accept that outcome.

“If we get another one great,” Thorne said. “If we don’t, this will be it for these seniors, and I feel bad that this is the way we’ve got to send them out. I guess we’ll find out.”







