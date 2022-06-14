Michigan State picks up another four-star, landing Texas DB Jaylon Braxton

Michigan State picked another four-star in their 2023 class when Frisco (TX) Lone Star cornerback, Jaylon Braxton committed on Tuesday. Braxton took his first visit to Michigan State, and his first official visit last weekend.

"It was everything I expected... They showed me a lot," Braxton said. "I left with no questions having to be asked. They answered all my questions through presentations and talking to the players."

On some of the things that stood out,

"They told us that we would be set up for our future. They teach you how to manage your money," Braxton said. "They actually said that they are trying to help everybody on the team get their real estate license if they want to, and own their own property. I thought that was pretty cool, too."

On Mel Tucker:

"I would love to (play for him). He is a great coach. He is going to keep it real with you so that is one thing," Braxton said. "He is going to give you the opportunity. They say the best players play. That stands out a lot because I don't think there are too many head coaches that do that. Having your head coach as the cornerbacks coach, you will have a way better relationship with him being your position coach."

"He was just talking about commitment, but I told him I was going to wait to take my visits. But Michigan State is my top choice. He was very honest with me. It made me think about it, but I stood on my plan of committing on a certain date, and seeing all the schools I want to see first."

He officially visited Baylor over the weekend of June 10 and was looking to schedule trips to Arkansas and Miami (FL) before deciding he had seen enough.

"It helped to see another school. It was not the same," Braxton told SpartanMag.com after the Baylor visit.

Braxton announced his commitment on twitter on Tuesday:



