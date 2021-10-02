Michigan State outlasts Western Kentucky, 48-31

East Lansing, Mich. - The night air has become too cold for seasonal fireworks, but there were plenty of the football variety during Michigan State’s 48-31 bombing of Western Kentucky, Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

Payton Thorne completed 20 of 30 passes for 327 yards, including a 46-yard TD strike to Jayden Reed to lead the No. 17-ranked Spartans, who improve to 5-0.

"5-0, that's a good start," said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. "But the most important thing is what we do next. We have to take the show on the road and we all know that the Big Ten is a tough conference so we are going to continue to work to get better.

"I love this football team. They're willing to work and they're willing to earn it. And that's important. There's no sense of entitlement in tha tlocker room."

Reed had four catches for 127 yards and started the scoring with an 88-yard punt return for a TD to give Michigan State a 7-0 lead.

“It’s great when you look up at the scoreboard and it’s 7-0 and you haven’t even been on the field yet,” Thorne said.

After being held without a reception last week, due in part to three inaccurate Thorne passes, Jalen Nailor came back strong with a team-high eight catches for 128 yards, aided by 98 yards after the catch.

Kenneth Walker III, who came into the game as the nation’s leading rusher, had 126 yards on 24 carries, including three touchdowns. He scored on TD runs of 5, 5 and 3 yards but seemed to favor a lower body ailment for most of the evening. He sat most of the fourth quarter, but came back into the playing group late in the game as Western Kentucky battled back from a 45-16 lead to make things interesting with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.

Leading by 14 with 8:24 to play, Michigan State remained aggressive through the air and went 72 yards in 12 plays to set up Matt Coghlin for a 20-yard field to extend the lead to 48-31 with 4:46 left.

Despite losing by 17 points, Western Kentucky’s offense out-produced the Spartans. WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe, whose Hilltopper team came into the game ranked second in the nation in passing offense, completed 46 of 64 passes for 488 yards, including three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns had 17 catches for 186 yards, including a 28-yard TD reception which cut the lead to 45-24 with 13:13 left. Sterns caught that one while matched up with Emmanuel Flowers, who was on the field as a replacement for Angelo Grose, who was momentarily sidelined with a minor ailment. WKU capitalized on the matchup of their top receiver against a second-stringer and struck quickly to cut the lead to three touchdowns.

Grose returned for the remainder of the game and finished with a game-high 16 tackles, along with one pass break-up.

As for allowing 556 yards to Western Kentucky, Tucker looked forward to learning from it, and gave the Hilltoppers credit in the process. "That's a good football team," Tucker said. "I'm just telling you. I told the coaches just before I came in here that we are going to learn a lot from this becasue they are explosive on offense, and the type of offense that they run puts a lot of stress on the defense. That's good for us to be able to play an offense like that and have some success, especially early."

* Matt Coghlin’s 20-yard field goal with 4:46 which gave Michigan State a 48-31 lead marked the 71st field goal of his Spartan career. That tied him with Brett Swenson for the all-time school record. Swenson hit 71 from 2006-09.

* Jayden Reed became the second player in Michigan State history to return two punts for touchdowns in the same season. The other two were Bill Simpson in 1974 and James Ellis in 1951.

More to come on SpartanMag.com.