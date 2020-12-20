SpartanMag - Michigan State opts out of bowl consideration

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s football team, via statements by head coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Bill Beekman, announced on Sunday that it has withdrawn from consideration for playing in a bowl game.

"We have decided as a program that the best decision for our team is to prepare for the 2021 season,” Tucker said in a statement that was released at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, shortly after the College Football Playoff Selection Show and the precursor to the announcement of the remaining bowl games.

With a 2-5 record, Michigan State wouldn’t qualify for one of the Big Ten’s allotment of bowl games. But with Penn State and several teams from other conferences opting out of bowl games, slots are expected to open up for major conference programs. Michigan State likely could have lobbied for one of those slots, but opted against it.

"There are many positives to take away from this year and build on for the future, and I know Coach Tucker and his team are already looking forward to an offseason of improvement and preparation for 2021,” Beekman said. “There's an exciting future ahead for Spartan football."

Tucker has scheduled Jan. 19 as the outset of winter conditioning for his team. Winter drills will include at least three new players from the transfer portal - quarterback Anthony Russo (formerly of Temple), running back Harold Joiner (formerly of Auburn) and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (formerly of Arkansas State). Early-enroll freshmen will include quarterback Hampton Fay, safety A.J. Kirk, defensive back Michael Gravely and offensive lineman Ethan Boyd.

Opting out of a bowl game will give a chance for current Spartan players to get away from campus, the football building and spend time at home with their families for the first time since June.

“I’m proud of the players for the way they handled themselves during this difficult and challenging year,” Tucker said. “They endured a season unlike any we have had before and worked hard to remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols. Our players have been on campus since re-arriving in June and deserve the chance to go home and take some time away from football.

"Even though our season has come to a close, the time that we have had to work with the players in practice and coach in games has been invaluable for us in establishing our culture. We're looking forward to relentlessly working this offseason in preparation for the 2021 season. The future is bright for Michigan State football.”

Michigan State saw two of its games cancelled this year, both against Maryland. However the Spartans never had to cancel a game due it COVID-19 problems within the Michigan State program.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank our medical staff for everything they have done for our program this season,” Tucker said. “We were extremely fortunate and grateful to have had the opportunity to play football this fall.”

The Spartans suffered double-digit losses to Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State, in addition to a season-opening loss to Rutgers. However, Michigan State staged wins which were considered enormous upsets at the time, over No. 8 Northwestern and then-No. 13 Michigan.

"I'd like to thank Coach Mel Tucker, his staff, and most importantly our student-athletes for competing hard throughout the year,” Beekman said. “In a season unlike any other, with more than its fair share of adversity, our team maintained its focus and fought each day to get better, while having the opportunity to coach and play the game they love. Our sports medicine team did an outstanding job taking care of our student-athletes and staff, whom should also be commended for their adherence to strict medical protocols and procedures. Their diligence gave us an opportunity to play each and every week.”