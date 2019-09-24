Michigan State’s basketball practice began with a few intriguing new faces, some championship-tested standouts and a couple rehabilitated veterans. But expectations haven’t changed. In fact, National Championship contention isn’t just an internal hope this year, it’s a national expectation.

Michigan State is a lock to be a top five team in the national polls when they come out later this fall, and possibly the preseason No. 1-ranked team.

Prior to the season’s first practice on Tuesday, head coach Tom Izzo cautioned that a preseason No. 1-ranking comes with a greater target than usual.

“Other than North Carolina (in 2009), very few teams, if any, in the last 15 or 20 years, have been ranked No. 1 and finished No. 1,” said Izzo, who is entering his 25th season as head coach. “We’ve got a good basketball team. They could be a great basketball team. But we’ve got some big unknowns.

“When everybody picks you No. 1, it’s usually when you have like Carolina, five guys came back, three of them decided not to go pro, they wanted to win a championship. Well, I don’t have quite that kind of team. But I’ve got a bunch of guys that have been through the wars, that have won a lot of games, that have been in some really, really big games, that have a mission in what they want to accomplishment.”

The Spartans went 32-7 last year, won a share of the Big Ten regular season championship, won the Big Ten Tournament Championship and advanced to the 10th Final Four in school history, and eighth of Izzo’s Hall of Fame tenure. Izzo understands that Final Fours are not won in September.

“My job would be don’t worry about our losses in October or November; try to get better every day so when we get into the Big Ten season and we get to the end of the season we are peaking at the right time,” Izzo said. “Last year we did a lot of that. It’s not easy to do. It’s not easy for players, not easy for coaches, especially when you’re picked high.”

Notes from Tuesday:

* Senior Joshua Langford practiced at full-go on Tuesday, but not quite up to his old speed and proficiency. He has been practicing hard since late summer. Izzo cautioned that Langford won’t be back to the Langford we saw prior to his season-ending knee injury until November or possibly December.

Langford was averaging 15 points per game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range when he went down with a mysterious lower body injury, 13 games into the season.

* Langford repped as a member of the first five on Tuesday, although it’s too early to refer to it as the starting five. He shared the court with preseason National Player of the Year candidate Cassius Winston, sophomore wing Aaron Henry, junior center Xavier Tillman and sophomore stretch four Marcus Bingham.

* Izzo said finding a four man is one of the keys to the preseason, and the season in general. Candidates include Bingham, sophomore Thomas Kithier, and freshman Malik Hall.

Sophomore Gabe Brown has added a layer of good muscle. Brown is a an athletic, streak-shooting wing but Izzo said Brown could figure into the rotation as a four if and when Michigan State wants to play small. Senior Kyle Ahrens has played the four in the past when Michigan State has been depleted at the position.

* Hall, center Julius Marble and combo guard Mark “Rocket” Watts are MSU’s scholarship freshmen.

Watts and sophomore Foster Loyer will audition for the back-up point guard role. Loyer is likely to man that positon for a second straight year and Izzo is hoping he will be reliable enough to take some of the minutes load off of Winston. Watts showed excellent quickness and aggressiveness in running the outside lane in transition as a wing during practine on Tuesday. Coaches say Watts has played well during workouts and the shortened preseason team practices allowed by the NCAA in late August and early September.

* Ahrens is back after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game in March. Ahrens started eight games last year and averaged 18.8 minutes per game.

* Marquette transfer Joey Hauser has petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility. Izzo indicated that Hauser is not likely to be granted immediate eligibility. Izzo said he expects word from the NCAA on Hauser within the next two weeks.

Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game last year at Marquette. He shot 42 percent from 3-point range.