 SpartanMag - Michigan State offers versatile Rivals150 forward Sochan
Michigan State offers versatile Rivals150 forward Sochan

Jeremy Sochan is the latest Class of 2021 standout to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has offered a scholarship to long, athletic Class of 2021 standout Jeremy Sochan. Sochan, 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward ranked No. 68 overall in the latest re...

