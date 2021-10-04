Michigan State offers speedy 2023 in-state RB Cole Cabana

2023 Dexter (MI) High three-star running back Cole Cabana received a Michigan State offer Monday evening. The speedy back has been clocked in as running a 10.69 100-meter dash and has flashed his speed this fall as a junior showing just how electric he is as a playmaker. Cabana is high school teammates with the Spartans' lone 2023 commitment, 6-foot-6 tight end Brennan Parachek . The pair made the trip to East Lansing for Michigan State's week two victory over Youngstown State. Cabana, who also visited Northwestern week one, saw the Spartans open the season with a victory in Evanston.

Michigan State coaches have had their eyes on Cabana for quite some time now and communication has only increased this fall. Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler extended the offer Monday evening after a blazing start to the season for Cabana.

"Coach Peagler said he wants me to be part of the big things they are doing at Michigan State and this offer was a long time coming," Cabana said. "It sounds great at Michigan State. They have been running the ball great this year in an offense that I, as well as coach Peagler, think fits my play style, so I’m definitely excited to stay in touch with them."

Cabana says this offer was special because he grew up watching and rooting for the Spartans.

"It was amazing. I was a Sparty fan growing up so to be able to have an opportunity to go there if that’s the decision I make, it’s surreal," Cabana said.

Michigan States' 5-0 start in 2021 is something that has caught Cabana's eye, especially seeing two of the victories live and the others on TV.

"It’s been great watching them roll teams this year. I’m excited to see the places they go and am happy to see their run game doing so good," Cabana said.

Cabana credits the aforementioned Brennan Parachek as already recruiting him to Michigan State.

"Oh yeah he is," Cabana said. "It would be cool, it would be pretty crazy if we both went there."

Cabana will likely return to Michigan State to visit during the October 30 game versus in-state rival Michigan. He also plans to take trips to Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and Wisconsin this fall.