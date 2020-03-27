"I've always wanted to post the offer with my dad in it, so it feels great," says Thompson.

St. Louis University (MO.) 2022 CB Isaac Thompson knew eventually he would get to post the offer of his dad's (Hickey Thompson) alma mater but didn't know it would feel this good to recieve it.

Thompson's dad, Hickey Thompson played at Michigan State in 1993.

"I grew up loving MSU and it feels great that I have a chance now to actually go and play there like my dad."

The offer came as a bit of a surprise to Thompson as he hadn't heard very much from Michigan State before the offer today.

"Before the offer I hadn't heard anything from them but a lot of their coaches started following me on twitter."

On top of Michigan State, Thompson has had numerous offers from several programs across the country including, Missouri, Arkansas, Miami, Colorado, USC, Illinois, and Kansas State.

"Right now it's a strange time with the virus, but I'm planning on visiting USC, Illinois, and Kansas State in late April."

As of right now it's still fairly early in the process for Thompson, but so far Michigan State, Arkansas, and Missouri have really impressed Thompson. This is an intersting name for Spartan fans to keep an eye on the next two years.