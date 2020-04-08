Michigan State has extended many offers over the last few days, most of the prospects are known highly ranked guys, but this one might be an "under the radar" recruit to most fans.

The offer from the Spartans was the first for Landers, but he has been in contact with a lot of different programs including, Kentucky, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue, Western and Eastern Michigan.

Landers is teammates with Antonio Gates Jr. who is also a 2022 WR prospect and was offered by Michigan State last Friday.

"Antonio and I are planning on making some visits together as soon as we can, including to Michigan State," says Landers. "I'm not sure if we'll play together in college together, we just want what's best for each other no matter what. We have a brotherhood."

Outside of football Landers is focused on looking for a school that will help him when football is over for him.

"Distance is no issue for me," says Landers. "I'm looking for a school with a good stable program and somewhere I can get my degree and be an accountant."

Landers is a big physical prospect that can play anywhere on the offensive line including center, and left tackle. He also has really good footwork and moves very well given his size making him a unique prospect.