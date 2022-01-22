Michigan State offers 2023 Tennessee QB Brock Glenn
Michigan State offered 2023 6-foot-2 Memphis (TN) QB Brock Glenn on Thursday. Glenn was offered by Jay Johnson over the phone. He holds ten offers including from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Duke, and others.
