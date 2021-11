Michigan State offers 2023 Georgia DB Bryce Thornton

Bryce Thornton is a 5-foot-11 190-pound DB who holds seven offers including Georgia, Miami (FL), Oregon, Mississippi and more. Harlon Barnett and Michigan State joined the race Thursday evening.

Thornton is the teammate of Michigan State 2022 commit Jack Nickel at Milton High School in Alpharetta (GA). Milton has gone 8-1 on the year with one game left in the regular season.

"It was great talking to Coach Barnett. He was telling me about Michigan State and how my season is going." Thornton said, "I really liked it and he was telling me that if you come there you got to work. Then he was talking about coach Tucker."

"Coach Barnett was just saying coach Tucker is a great coach and he has been around great players. He could make me one of them If come to Michigan State."

Thornton says he is excited to continue to connect with the Michigan State coaches and talk to Jack Nickel about his commitment to learn more about his new offer.