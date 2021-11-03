Michigan State offers 2023 Alabama DE Hunter Osborne

Ron Burton and Michigan State decided to throw their hat into the ring on Wednesday evening.

“Ole Miss stood out from the appreciation aspect. I definitely felt wanted,” Osborne said. “Auburn had the best atmosphere without a doubt.”

Michigan State became the 33rd offer for 6-foot-4, 250-pound Alabama DE Hunter Osborne . Osborne has been a busy prospect taking visits this fall to Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Auburn. He already has trips for the remaining four weekends to return to Alabama and head to Oklahoma, Tennessee and Michigan.

“Coach Burton offered me. I have spoken to a couple recruiting guys but this was the first I talked to coach Burton," Osborne said. "I thought it was amazing. Michigan State is a hot program and has been for the past few years so this means a ton to me and I can’t wait to build a relationship with the entire staff."

Ron Burton and the Michigan State staff were very impressed with Osborne's junior season and after the film came around so did the offer.

"He was just saying he likes my style of play and how physical I am as defender. He loves how I move for my body and he thinks I have great size. He said the film is all he needed to see."

Osborne is impressed with Michigan State as well and he has taken notice of Mel Tucker.

"I think they are a fantastic program. Over the years they have developed stars to the NFL and now with coach Tucker I think they’ll be one of the contenders in college football for a long while."

Osborne has the remaining of the season booked with visits already, but says he will "definitely" visit East Lansing in the off-season.



