Michigan State offers 2022 Texas RB Andrew Paul

Michigan State offered 2022 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul on Thursday morning. Auburn became the 11th offer for Paul shortly after. Paul is a senior prospect who has just began to blow up with a huge season this fall. Below are his mid-season highlights.

Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas (TX) has had a strong season, going 8-1 and already locking in the #1 seed in their district for the Texas high school playoffs. With one regular season game left, SpartanMag.com spoke with head coach Daniel Novakov to discuss Paul's senior season.

"Today was the first I spoke to the Michigan State coaches while they were at MSU," Novakov said. "I spoke with Coach Peagler and he is great."

Novakov has a couple connections to the Michigan State staff. He was a GA at Miami (OH) about ten years ago under former Michigan State offensive coordinator Morris Watts. Through Watts, Novakov knows Mel Tucker. He also knows Mel Tucker and some of the staff he brought to Michigan State from their time at Colorado.

"I also know a lot of those guys through my good friend Reed Heim," Novakov said.

Heim was on Mel Tucker's staff at Colorado as a special teams coach. Heim is now the DC at Denton Guyer High in Texas.

Michigan State was not planning to take a running back in the 2022 class unless there was an opportunity they could not pass up. Andrew Paul passed the eye test.

"Andrew reminds him of the running back they have now. They weren't planning on taking a RB in this class but they were excited about his play and think he can be very similar to what they are doing up there now,” Novakov said.

Paul has taken zero official visits as of this moment. Novakov said that just a few months ago, Sam Houston State was the school showing the most attention in Paul. Since then, Missouri, Michigan State, Cal and Auburn have all offered. Michigan State and Missouri are two pushing for visits.

“With film like this you realize you have to offer. He is big, fast and physical. He reminds me of Adrian Peterson. He is workhorse back," Novakov said. “Andrew is playing with a freshman QB, a very talented kid but as a senior he has helped settle things down, he is someone you lean on the carry the load and take it off the young QB. We can give it to him 30 carries a game.”







