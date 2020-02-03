Michigan State offers 2021 Akron, OH LB Damon Ollison II
Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State University!🟢 @CoachMikeTress @DantonioMark #gogreen #gospartans pic.twitter.com/UQbObhfAwE— Damon Ollison II (@Dollison5_) February 3, 2020
Michigan State has built their program largely on their ability to recruit the state of Ohio so well. They routinely find some of the best players the state has to offer at powerhouse high school programs.
Archbishop Hoban in Akron, OH is one of the best in Ohio. They do a great job developing players and getting them ready to compete at the next level through a great strength and conditioning program, along with teaching them the nuances of the game.
Michigan State is a program that Ollison II has followed closely growing up and understands the principles head coach Mark Dantonio has built his program on.
"A Michigan State offer means a lot, especially with seeing the program, I know they won’t just throw out offers to anyone. Its an offer built off of character, just as well as athletics."
Michigan State coaches have been talking with Ollison II since December and he has already been on campus once.
"Going up there, I loved the Coaches and the energy, especially from coach Tressel. He’s full of energy and he has the knowledge to get a backer to the next level."
On top of his own familiarity with the coaches and program he also has a former teammate in East Lansing.
The Spartans signed linebacker Devin Hightower in their 2020 class. Hightower who is an early enrollee is already in East Lansing going through winter conditioning.
Having Hightower already on campus is a huge advantage for Ollison II. It allows him to get an inside look into the Spartan program from a friend who he trusts.
"I talk talk to Devin all the time. He speaks highly of the program and says it’s a lot of fun up there."
Damon Ollison II is a linebacker who can project inside or outside at the next level. His program does a great job getting their linebackers prepared not only against the run, but also in pass coverage.
When asked to describe himself as a player Ollison II replied "my game revolves around competition. I want to leave the field knowing I was the best athlete on it. I’m a fast, physical down hill player."
With the Michigan State offer Ollison II is already planning to get back up to campus soon.
"I plan on getting up after this dead period ends."
Michigan State has also already offered another 2021 prospect from Archbishop Hoban. Darryl Peterson a defensive end who set a school record with 21 sacks last season.
The chance to potentially play with Hightower and Peterson at the next level definitely has his attention.
He plans to make a decision sometime prior to his senior season, so he can focus on his senior season and trying to win a championship.
Some of the other teams that have offered him are Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Arkansas and Rutgers.
