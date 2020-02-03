Michigan State has built their program largely on their ability to recruit the state of Ohio so well. They routinely find some of the best players the state has to offer at powerhouse high school programs.

Archbishop Hoban in Akron, OH is one of the best in Ohio. They do a great job developing players and getting them ready to compete at the next level through a great strength and conditioning program, along with teaching them the nuances of the game.

Michigan State is a program that Ollison II has followed closely growing up and understands the principles head coach Mark Dantonio has built his program on.

"A Michigan State offer means a lot, especially with seeing the program, I know they won’t just throw out offers to anyone. Its an offer built off of character, just as well as athletics."

Michigan State coaches have been talking with Ollison II since December and he has already been on campus once.

"Going up there, I loved the Coaches and the energy, especially from coach Tressel. He’s full of energy and he has the knowledge to get a backer to the next level."

On top of his own familiarity with the coaches and program he also has a former teammate in East Lansing.

The Spartans signed linebacker Devin Hightower in their 2020 class. Hightower who is an early enrollee is already in East Lansing going through winter conditioning.

Having Hightower already on campus is a huge advantage for Ollison II. It allows him to get an inside look into the Spartan program from a friend who he trusts.

"I talk talk to Devin all the time. He speaks highly of the program and says it’s a lot of fun up there."