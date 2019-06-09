On head coach Mark Dantonio, Olsen continued "My dad and I spent some time with coach Dantonio this week and really liked his message as well and would love to be part of his program."

"I speak to Coach Graham weekly and have for the past 6 months, he can teach me a ton and make be the best I can be."

Michigan State coaches have been evaluating Olsen for a couple years. In the last 6 months the attention has really ratcheted up.

"I love the school for many reasons. I have been there many times and went to a hockey game, basketball game, of course football and did the academic tour this year so I knew I would love everything about it. Great school spirit in everything and most importantly a great education."

"Offer means everything. I have been a fan of MSU for many years, Dan Conroy who kicked for MSU went to my HS so I watched him when I was a young kid kick at MSU and became a fan."

Michigan State coaches offered Olsen on Thursday after watching him kick at a camp in Illinois on Wednesday.

Jack Olsen is one of the best kickers in the country, he is ranked third in the country by Chris Sailer kicking. Olsen has one of, if not the strongest legs in the entire country.

When listening to his tapes, you hear a much louder sound than most when the ball is popping off his foot. His range extends to over 60 yards and he shows incredible hangtime on his kicks.

I caught up with Chris Sailer of Chris Sailer kicking to get his thoughts on Olsen.

"Jack has one of the strongest legs in America, incredibly explosive. He has 60+ yard range on FG. When he’s on, there is no one in this class that can compete with him. His kickoffs are D1 ready. He averages about 70 yards with 4.0+ hang time. He can also contribute punting."

Sailer continued "Jack is an athlete that is strong mentally. He’s been tested and I am sure he’s ready. He’s the Chris Sailer Kicking #3 kicker in the nation. He’s also a 2-Time Top 12 Chris Sailer Kicking Kicker."

Olsen is noted for his competitiveness and athleticism. He kicks field goals, handles kickoffs and punts for his team.

"I have always been a competitor. My team won soccer national championship last year for US Youth Soccer, it was an unbelievable experience."

Olsen continued "I have always played running back and middle linebacker in youth football and then freshman year in HS my head coach gave me the option of kicking for varsity or playing in the field for freshman. I chose to kick for varsity, I did play WR last year as well for varsity. I am competitive at what ever I do, whether its playing ping pong, lifting weights, basketball in driveway, cards or even grades."

"Many college athletes workout at a local facility Acceleration in Naperville and I tied the record of running 22.5 MPH, I am pushing to get to 23 MPH before I graduate so I can hold the record alone. I love to win."

Last year he made 22 field goals, tying him for number one in the country. In one game alone he made 8. 11 of his 22 were over 40 yards and 3 were over 48 yards. As an 8th grader Olsen almost hit a 52-yard field goal in a game, it bounced the post.

Jack was named a second team all American super prep as a junior. Also topped Shayne Graham's season high total for FGs in a season. He had 17 as a senior. And that got him on 3 All-American teams. He’s ahead of where his potential future coach was at the same age.

Olsen plans to break down all his offers and make a decision this week. Along with Michigan State some of the other schools he talks with are Indiana, Iowa, Georgia, Yale, Harvard, Penn State and many others.