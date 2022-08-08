Michigan State No. 14 in preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State debuted at No. 14 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday, one of three Big Ten teams in the Top 15.

Michigan State, which finished No. 8 in the Coaches Poll last year after finishing an 11-2 season with a victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Michigan State returns five full-time starters on offense from 2021: QB Payton Thorne, WR Jayden Reed, WR Tre Mosley, LT Jarrett Horst, LG J.D. Duplain and four others with starting experience for the Spartans: C Nick Samac, RG Matt Carrick, TE Tyler Hunt, TE Maliq Carr and OT Spencer Brown.

Michigan State has added four offensive transfers with starting experience at other programs: RB Jarek Broussard (Colorado), RB Jalen Berger (Wisconsin), TE Daniel Barker (Illinois) and G/C Brian Greene (Washington State).

On defense, Michigan State returns eight full-time starters: DT Jacob Slade, DT Simeon Barrow, LB Cal Haladay, NB Darius Snow, CB Ronald Williams, CB Chester Kimbrough, SS Angelo Grose and FS Xavier Henderson.

Michigan State returns six other defensive players with starting experience: DT Jalen Hunt, DT Maverick Hansen, DE Jeff Pietrwoski, LB Ben VanSumeren, CB Charles Brantley and CB Marqui Lowery.

Michigan State has added four players with starting experience elsewhere: CB Ameer Speed (Georgia), DE Khris Bogle (Florida), LB Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and LB Aaron Brulé (Mississippi State).

As for other Big Ten teams in the Top 25, or receiving votes:

2. Ohio State, 6. Michigan, 20. Wisconsin, 26. Iowa, 27. Penn State, 43. Minnesota, 47. Purdue.

Michigan State’s schedule includes games against three teams in the preseason Coaches Poll Top 25: Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin.

COMP’S TAKE: I’m kind of surprised that Penn State didn’t carry enough respect among coaches to land in the Top 25, based on history and reputation. But the Nittany Lions’ 7-6 and 4-5 records in the past two seasons have created doubt.

Minnesota (9-4 last year) and Purdue (9-4 with a victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl) are vastly under-appreciated, failing to crack the top 40.

Team outside of the Top 25 that I think has a chance to surprise: No. 30 LSU.

As for Michigan State, if the Spartans live up to this No. 14 preseason ranking, it would be a terrific third season for Mel Tucker. The players are convinced they can do better than that, which I respect.

It’s noteworthy that the coaches have Top 15 respect for Michigan State this preseason, and I suppose it’s hard to make cases for the teams ranked below Michigan State that they should be in the Top 15 rather than the Spartans. But the Spartans enjoyed a charmed, efficient, explosive life in 2021 and it’s going to be difficult to approach that level of success again in 2022. If they do, wow.