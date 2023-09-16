The Spartans and the Huskies will play on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. Eastern Time at Spartan Stadium . The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

On Saturday morning, Michigan State football announced its captains for the Spartans' Week Three matchup vs. the Washington Huskies.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., senior wide receiver Tre Mosley and senior center Nick Samac will serve as captains for the Spartans tonight.

This marks Barrow’s third time this season, and in his career, serving as a captain for the Spartans, as he also had the role in Week One vs Central Michigan and Week Two versus Richmond. This is also Mosley’s third time this season (Central Michigan and Richmond). This is Samac’s first captain role this season, and third in his career (2022, Michigan and Penn State).

Acting head coach Harlon Barnett emphasized the importance of coming together as a team during a meeting this past Sunday and talked about players stepping up as leaders. Barnett wants them to lead with “love, encouragement, and discipline.”

It is a positive sign to see Mosley named captain once again this week as he has been an important member of the Spartans' offense so far this season, and is looked at as one of the main leaders of the whole team.

“We challenged Tre to speak a little more, we challenged him to get out in front of the team," wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins said in August. "He does everything right. I would love to have 10 Tre Mosleys in our room."

Samac dealt with an injury early in fall camp and played in a limited role in the season opener against CMU before returning to the starting lineup versus Richmond. Samac has helped his group allow only two sacks so far this season, which is a posiitve sign, but obviously the competition level has not been strong yet. Last year verus the Huskies, the Spartans allowed two sacks, and five tackles for loss. The offensive line will be a determining factor in tonight's game.

Barrow leads a red-hot defensive line that has 10 sacks this season, including seven last week vs. Richmond. This puts the Spartans in a tie for third in the country. This group must stay hot tonight, and get to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. early and often if MSU wants to shock the No.-8 ranked Huskies.

