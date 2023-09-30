The Spartans and Hawkeyes will play on Saturday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Kinnick Stadium. The game will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock.

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State football announced its captains for the Spartans’ Week Five matchup versus the Iowa Hawkeyes .

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley and redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay will serve as captains for the Spartans' prime-time matchup against the Hawkeyes.

Week Five marks Barrow’s fifth time this season, and in his career, serving as captain for the Spartans. That means he has had the captain role in every game this season: Week One vs. Central Michigan, Week Two vs. Richmond, Week Three vs. Washington as well as Week Four vs. Maryland and this weekend.

Mosley, who is also serving as a captain for the fifth time this season, has established himself as a week-in-week-out leader for the Spartans like Barrow. It is no surprise to see Mosley in this position again this week as he has served as captain in all weeks prior to to Saturday's game versus Iowa.

Seeing Barrow and Mosley establish themselves as leaders is much needed right now, as the past few weeks have been full of confusion and speculation for the Spartans following the suspension and subsequent firing of head coach Mel Tucker.

Mosley, who has seen a dip in his production, and like the rest of the team, needs to turn things around this week if the Spartans hope to get it done versus a stout Iowa defense. The reliable wide receiver only caught just two passes for 21 yards last week versus Maryland. He has 13 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown so far in 2023.

Barrow, whose defensive line unit underperformed again last week and has now totaled zero sacks in its last two games, will need to get pressure early and often on a struggling Iowa offense, which totaled only 76 yards last week versus Penn State. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes feature a run-heavy offense (61% of total offensive plays), and the Spartans can finally move away from the pass-heavy offenses of Washington and Maryland.

Barrow has recorded seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks so far this season.

Haladay, who has also seen his production decrease over the past few weeks but remains a pivotal part of this defense, will appear in his 34th game for the Spartans today. This marks his first time serving as captain for the Spartans this season. The linebacker corps was seen as a plus heading into the year, but has struggled in pass coverage, and will need to step up on Saturday if the Spartans hope to beat the Hawkeyes.

Haladay has recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in four games this season.

Acting head coach Harlon Barnett mentioned earlier this week that his team keeps “moving forward and were energized at practice” despite some of the outside noise. Barnett remains confident in the Spartans and knows that they are on the brink of finally playing the brand of football that is expected.

The Spartans have been better in the second half this year, but will need to play their brand of football for all four quarters this week if they hope to get the job done in Iowa City.

