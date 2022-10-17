East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s biggest football game of the season thus far will be played on a national stage, in prime time.

The Spartans’ game at Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29, will start at 7:30 p.m., the Big Ten Conference office announced on Monday. The game will be broadcast by ABC.

It will mark the second night game in series history. The Spartans beat No. 7 Michigan, 14-10, on Oct. 7, 2017, in Michigan Stadium in the first night game of the series.

The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) defeated Wisconsin last Saturday in double overtime, 34-28, and will have a bye week before taking on the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) in Ann Arbor. Michigan is also on a bye week.





COMP’S TAKE: Old guy yelling at the clouds here, but I don’t find this to be good news. These schools have squared off in this annual in-state sports holiday for more than 100 years. In some ways, regardless of who wins and loses, it’s one of the best, most unique days our state has to offer. Few states have a game between public universities quite like this. And I think it’s best-served in Michigan beneath sunlight on a crisp autumn afternoon.

Of course, TV has become the bread winner for these athletic departments and in some ways these two schools are privileged that the national networks put high value on this annual rivalry. Playing at night on a major network is the best way to maximize the number of home viewers, but it comes at a cost to the everyday fan, on both sides, in my opinion.