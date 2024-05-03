Michigan State men’s tennis has made history on Friday. The Spartans have advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Spartans defeated Denver in Boston to advance to the second round. They will play either Harvard – the No. 12 overall seed – or Boston University.
Michigan State earned the doubles point thanks to the teams of Ronald Hohmann III and Taym Alazmeh, and Graydon Lair and Max Sheldon.
Lair and Sheldon made quick work of their doubles opponents by winning 6-0. Hohmann and Alazmeh won the tiebreaker in their doubles match to secure a 7-6 victory and the doubles point for the Spartans. The other doubles match, which featured the pair of Ozan Baris and Aristotelis Thanos, went unfinished because Michigan State already secured the doubles point.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Heading into the singles action, the Spartans only needed to win three of the six singles matches to get to four points and secure advancement over the Pioneers.
Sebastien Collard, No. 4 in MSU’s lineup, was the first Spartan to finish his singles match, as he took care of Anish Sriniketh 6-2, 6-1.
Michigan State’s No. 6 David Saye beat Charlie Miller in straight sets – 6-4, 6-2 – to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead and one point away from victory.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Hohmann, Michigan State’s No. 2, needed all three sets to defeat Daniel Arbizu, but he got the job done for the Spartans, winning 6-3, 0-6, 7-5. That victory by Hohmann sealed the team win for Michigan State.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Three singles matches went unfinished because the Spartans already clinched the team win. Baris was trailing the third set to Nicolas Cuesta – 4-6, 7-5, 1-2. Thanos beat Marvin Schaber in the first set 7-5, but the second set was all square at 5-5. Sheldon lost the first set to Rafaello Papajcik but was up in the second set – 6-7, 4-2.
Michigan State will be back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. A win on Saturday would see the Spartans advance to the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament.
