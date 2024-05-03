Advertisement
News More News
ago other sports Edit

Michigan State men's tennis makes history, advances in NCAA Tournament

Ozan Baris and the Spartans have won in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.
Ozan Baris and the Spartans have won in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. (Greg Sabin / Spartans Illustrated)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

Michigan State men’s tennis has made history on Friday. The Spartans have advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Spartans defeated Denver in Boston to advance to the second round. They will play either Harvard – the No. 12 overall seed – or Boston University.

Michigan State earned the doubles point thanks to the teams of Ronald Hohmann III and Taym Alazmeh, and Graydon Lair and Max Sheldon.

Lair and Sheldon made quick work of their doubles opponents by winning 6-0. Hohmann and Alazmeh won the tiebreaker in their doubles match to secure a 7-6 victory and the doubles point for the Spartans. The other doubles match, which featured the pair of Ozan Baris and Aristotelis Thanos, went unfinished because Michigan State already secured the doubles point.

Advertisement

Heading into the singles action, the Spartans only needed to win three of the six singles matches to get to four points and secure advancement over the Pioneers.

Sebastien Collard, No. 4 in MSU’s lineup, was the first Spartan to finish his singles match, as he took care of Anish Sriniketh 6-2, 6-1.

Michigan State’s No. 6 David Saye beat Charlie Miller in straight sets – 6-4, 6-2 – to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead and one point away from victory.

Hohmann, Michigan State’s No. 2, needed all three sets to defeat Daniel Arbizu, but he got the job done for the Spartans, winning 6-3, 0-6, 7-5. That victory by Hohmann sealed the team win for Michigan State.

Three singles matches went unfinished because the Spartans already clinched the team win. Baris was trailing the third set to Nicolas Cuesta – 4-6, 7-5, 1-2. Thanos beat Marvin Schaber in the first set 7-5, but the second set was all square at 5-5. Sheldon lost the first set to Rafaello Papajcik but was up in the second set – 6-7, 4-2.

Michigan State will be back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. A win on Saturday would see the Spartans advance to the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement