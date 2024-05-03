Michigan State men’s tennis has made history on Friday. The Spartans have advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Spartans defeated Denver in Boston to advance to the second round. They will play either Harvard – the No. 12 overall seed – or Boston University.

Michigan State earned the doubles point thanks to the teams of Ronald Hohmann III and Taym Alazmeh, and Graydon Lair and Max Sheldon.

Lair and Sheldon made quick work of their doubles opponents by winning 6-0. Hohmann and Alazmeh won the tiebreaker in their doubles match to secure a 7-6 victory and the doubles point for the Spartans. The other doubles match, which featured the pair of Ozan Baris and Aristotelis Thanos, went unfinished because Michigan State already secured the doubles point.