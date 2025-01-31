Michigan State Men's Basketball: USC Preview

Tre Holloman drives the lane versus Minnesota (Photo by Dale Young-Imagn Images)

The Michigan State Spartans begin their two game west coast road trip as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans. The Spartans still sit alone atop the Big Ten with an undefeated record after beating Minnesota at home, 73-51, while the Trojans took a loss in their last game, 82-76, at the hands of UCLA. This game will take place at 4:30pm ET and will broadcast live on Peacock. The Spartans will look to continue their winning ways in the Big Ten while USC will look to get to .500 in conference play.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

Tuesday night, the Spartans once again were money at home taking care of business fairly easily against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tre Holloman scored all of his 12 points in the first half including a personal 9-0 run late in the first half, while Jaden Akins scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Junior Carson Cooper was sensational as well as he had a career high in blocks and rebounds with 3 and 11 respectively. The Spartans extended their win streak to 13 straight games. The Spartans must now leave the friendly confines of the Breslin Center and travel out west to take on the Trojans.

USC: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Wesley Yates III (6'4" So.) 2 - Saint Thomas (6'7" Sr.) 3 - Desmond Claude (6'6" Jr.) 4 - Chibuzo Agbo (6'7" Sr.) 5 - Josh Cohen (6'10" Sr.), Rashaun Agee (6'8" Sr.)

First year head coach Eric Musselman got off to somewhat of a slow start with his team in Big Ten play, but they have racked up some good wins this year including a win on the road at Illinois. The Trojans have a whole new team compared to last season, but they do have some talented pieces. The most talented of those pieces is All-Big Ten candidate Des Claude. Claude is a 6'6" do it all forward who is wired to score using his size and skill to get wherever he wants on the floor. Claude averages just over 16 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. As you can see by the heights listed above, the Trojans do have great positional size at almost every spot and their offense averages 77.0 points per game, ranking them 112th nationally. They maintain a field goal percentage of 48.2%, placing them 36th overall. However, their rebounding has been a concern, averaging 29.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 327th nationally. The Spartans will certainly be looking to dominate on the glass and inside in this game - despite the size of USC, they are weaker down low.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

The Trojans do provide somewhat of a size issue against a comparatively smaller Michigan State team. But what the Spartans lack in size they make up for in tenacity and togetherness on the defensive end. The Spartans will make things very tough defensively on the Trojans, and on the offensive end they should be able to run and score at the rim at will. I think the Spartans come away with a win in this one.

Prediction: Michigan State 80, USC 70