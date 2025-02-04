Michigan State Men's Basketball: UCLA Preview

Coen Carr Drives to the basket versus USC (Photo by William Navarro-Imagn Images)

After suffering their first conference loss, the Spartans regroup, looking to end their west coast trip on a winning note as they take on the UCLA Bruins tonight. In their last game, the Spartans lost 70-64 to USC while the Bruins beat Oregon, 78-62. This game will take place at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles at 10:00pm ET and will stream live on Peacock. The Spartans, coming off their first loss, will look to keep pace in the Big Ten (and hold on to their solo lead) against a UCLA team that has been playing some great basketball lately.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Spartans got out to a slow start against USC and were down by as many as 15 points in the first half; in the end, they were never able to fight all the way back, eventually losing the game for their first Big Ten loss of the season. Jeremy Fears Jr. led the Spartans with 12 points to go along with six assists. The Spartans struggled mightily from three in this game and gave up double digit offensive boards. There will need to be a better offensive effort against UCLA - and better work on the defensive glass - if they want to leave their west coast trip with a split.

UCLA: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Skyy Clark (6’3” Jr.) 2 - Dylan Andrews (6'2" Jr.), Sebastian Mack (6’3” So.) 3 - Kobe Johnson (6.6” Sr.), Lazar Stefanovic (6’7” Sr.) 4 - Eric Dailey Jr. (6’8” So.) 5 - Tyler Bilodeau (6’9” Jr.), Aday Mara (7’3” So.)

UCLA has had an up and down season but has seemed to hit a stride going into the second half of Big Ten play. Coming into this game they are on a five-game winning streak and a lot of that is attributed to the turn they have taken offensively. Since the beginning of the new year, UCLA has the #1 offense in the country according to Bart Torvik. A big portion of the improvement can be attributed to better guard play as Dylan Andrews has found consistency in Big Ten play and a healthy Eric Dailey, who is a jack of all trades guy with an elite motor and energy. The Spartans will have to play their best ball to come out victorious in this game.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

This will be a battle of a team in Michigan State - who is facing their first adversity test this season - and a team in UCLA who is definitely hot at the moment. Tom Izzo has spoken about how he loves the toughness and mental makeup of this team and I think that shows tonight and they bounce back with a win. As good as UCLA guards have been playing, I believe the MSU guards will be up to the challenge.

Prediction: Michigan State 75, UCLA 69