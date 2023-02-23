Michigan State Men's Basketball: The final leg of the Big Ten season
The Big Ten men's basketball season is coming to a close, however little has been decided with each team only having three or four games remaining in their schedules.
Currently, Purdue sits atop of the Big Ten with a 13-4 conference record. The Boilermakers have one fewer conference loss than Northwestern (11-5) as the Wildcats have been the surprise of the league. At the opposite end of the spectrum is a beleaguered Minnesota club with only one conference win, and an Ohio State team that has spiraled out of control, losing 13 of its 16 Big Ten matchups.
In between those four teams, the other 10 have at least seven wins and at least seven losses in conference play, but none with more than 10 of either. It's an absolute logjam despite all the programs playing at least 80% of their conference slate.
Amazingly, just about half of the Big Ten teams have exactly seven losses. Indiana and Maryland are tied in the standings for third with 10-7 marks, while the other five programs — which includes Michigan State — are carrying 9-7 records and are tied for fifth.
Here's a quick view of the remainder of the games to be played for the teams with seven losses.
Indiana: at Purdue, vs. Iowa, vs. Michigan
Maryland: vs. Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State
Illinois: vs. Northwestern, at Ohio State, vs. Michigan, at Purdue
Iowa: at Wisconsin, vs. Michigan State, at Indiana, vs. Nebraska
Rutgers: vs. Michigan, at Penn State, at Minnesota, vs. Northwestern
Michigan State: at Iowa, at Nebraska, vs. Ohio State, vs. Minnesota (if rescheduled)
Michigan: at Rutgers, vs. Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana
Of this group of seven, the top-two will secure double-byes in the Big Ten Tournament (likely along with Purdue and Northwestern), providing needed rest following a grueling finish. The teams that fall off at the end will face the punishment of a No. 8-seed versus No. 9-seed matchup in the Big Ten Tournament, with a rested Purdue waiting for the winning team. Stumbling at the end of the schedule not only produces unfavorable positioning in the Big Ten Tournament, it could mean being on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament as well.
Considering Michigan State has four remaining games (this is assuming the game versus Minnesota is rescheduled), with three of the four against the trio in the bottom of the standings, MSU finds itself surprisingly in a great position. A 3-1 record in the Spartans' final Big Ten contests will give Michigan State a strong chance at finishing fourth in the league, thus securing a double-bye.
It is quite the opportune situation for a squad that has essentially alternated wins and losses for the past six weeks. The road game at Iowa has massive implications, it all but wraps up an NCAA Tournament invitation and places MSU squarely in a spot where the Spartans could finish 4-0 in the final leg and as high as third overall in the Big Ten.
Be sure to join in the conversation in the Spartans Illustrated Message Boards now (for subscribers).