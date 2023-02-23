The Big Ten men's basketball season is coming to a close, however little has been decided with each team only having three or four games remaining in their schedules.

Currently, Purdue sits atop of the Big Ten with a 13-4 conference record. The Boilermakers have one fewer conference loss than Northwestern (11-5) as the Wildcats have been the surprise of the league. At the opposite end of the spectrum is a beleaguered Minnesota club with only one conference win, and an Ohio State team that has spiraled out of control, losing 13 of its 16 Big Ten matchups.

In between those four teams, the other 10 have at least seven wins and at least seven losses in conference play, but none with more than 10 of either. It's an absolute logjam despite all the programs playing at least 80% of their conference slate.

Amazingly, just about half of the Big Ten teams have exactly seven losses. Indiana and Maryland are tied in the standings for third with 10-7 marks, while the other five programs — which includes Michigan State — are carrying 9-7 records and are tied for fifth.

Here's a quick view of the remainder of the games to be played for the teams with seven losses.

Indiana: at Purdue, vs. Iowa, vs. Michigan

Maryland: vs. Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State

Illinois: vs. Northwestern, at Ohio State, vs. Michigan, at Purdue

Iowa: at Wisconsin, vs. Michigan State, at Indiana, vs. Nebraska

Rutgers: vs. Michigan, at Penn State, at Minnesota, vs. Northwestern

Michigan State: at Iowa, at Nebraska, vs. Ohio State, vs. Minnesota (if rescheduled)

Michigan: at Rutgers, vs. Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana