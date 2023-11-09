After a tough opening night loss at the hands of James Madison, the Michigan State men's basketball team looks to bounce back as the Spartans take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday night. The game will broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Both teams come into this matchup looking to get their first win of the season. The Screaming Eagles are coming off a 75-63 loss on the road to the St. Louis Bilikens in what was a neck-and-neck contest until the final 10 minutes. Michigan State will look to get its first win of the season after a 79-76 setback against JMU.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Rankings & Ratings: No. 4 (AP), No. 4 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No. 24 (Kenpom), No. 11 (Barttorvik)

The Spartans never truly seemed to find a rhythm in their first game at home against the Dukes and appeared to get outworked and out-hustled on their home court. A lot of the struggles by MSU were self-inflicted as the team went 23-for-37 from the free-throw line and shot an abysmal 1-for-20 from 3-point range. The Spartans were led by graduate senior guard Tyson walker, who had 35 points, five rebounds and also chipped in six steals. Freshman small forward/power forward Coen Carr also made a splash in his first official game as a Spartan, scoring 14 points and also reeling in six rebounds. Outside of that, the Spartans really struggled in this game.

Southern Indiana: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jack Champion (5’11” So.), Jordan Tillmon (6'2" Jr.) 2 - Ryan Hall (6’5” So.), 3 - AJ Smith (6’6” So.) 4 - Jack Mielke (6'7" Jr.), Nolan Causwell (6'11" Sr.) 5 - Nick Hittle (6'10" Jr.), Kiyron Powell (6'8" So.) Rankings & Ratings: N/A (AP), N/A (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.334 (Kenpom), No.354 (Barttorvik) If the first game was indicative of Southern Indiana's season to come, this is a team that has depth and may outplay its analytics rankings. As a team ranking in the upper 300s on both Kenpom and Barttorvik.com, the Screaming Eagles were able to give St. Louis (No.126 on Kenpom) a run for its money on the Bilikiens' home court. The Screaming Eagles also played nine players for 15 minutes or more, so it is not a team afraid to play multiple guys. Southern Indiana was led in scoring by its first game by 6-foot-2 junior guard Jordan Tillmon. Tillmon put up 15 points, while also pulling in eight rebounds, another team high on the night. Sophomore point guard Jack Champion leads the team in assists after his performance against the Bilikiens when he dished four on the night, and he has also been a pesky defender leading the team with two steals in the matchup.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

This is a perfect game for the Michigan State Spartans to get back on track before traveling to take on Duke next week in the Champions Classic in Chicago. Southern Indiana is a team that struggles defensively, so look for the Spartans to get some easy baskets and knock down some early looks to put the shooting woes of the first game behind them. This is a game that it will be imperative for the veterans on the team to step up after a lackluster first performance and also give a chance for the younger guys on the team to get some serious minutes and boost their confidence. Look for the Spartans to score a lot of points in this one, en route to their first win of the season. Prediction: Michigan State 95, Southern Indiana 65