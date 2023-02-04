Michigan State played what was deemed by the NCAA as a “road” game against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans ended up losing by a final score of 61-55, but an unfortunate trend continued for MSU in this contest: another slow start on the offensive end.

Michigan State hit its first shot of the game on a jumper from guard Tyson Walker before missing its next three attempts. The Spartans then made just one of its next eight shots, starting the game 2-for-12 (16.6%) from the field – including 0-for-4 from 3-point range – with 11:11 remaining in the first half. MSU then made three of its next four shots from the floor before missing three in a row. The Spartans eventually finished the first half shooting just 11-for-29 (37.9%).

Luckily, Michigan State’s defense did its job, and never let Rutgers build a big first-half lead despite its shooting struggles. The Spartans eventually got hot to end the first half, making six of the team’s final 10 shots to take a 25-19 halftime lead. However, in a six-point defeat, the early shooting struggles directly contributed to the loss.

Some credit should go to Rutgers’ defensive efforts for holding the Spartans to such poor shooting numbers. The Scarlet Knights are the Big Ten’s best defensive team. RU entered the game leading the conference in points per game allowed (59.5), field goal percentage allowed (38.2%) and 3-point field goal percentage allowed (29.7%). The team also ranks second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom.com.

Additionally, RU guard Caleb McConnell is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Clifford Omoruyi is an elite rim-protector and others on the team really put an emphasis on that side of the ball. Still, Michigan State missed some open looks, struggled to score in the half-court offense and just could not get into offensive flow early (or throughout the entire game).

The slow starts have become somewhat normal for the Spartans, though. In five of the past six games, counting Saturday’s loss against Rutgers, Michigan State has struggled to make shots and score points in the first half, and particularly in the opening minutes of games.