The Michigan State Spartans hit the road for a noon tipoff against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a game that will take place in Madison Square Garden in New York City, widely considered one of the meccas of the basketball landscape. Rutgers is coming off a blow out victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 90-55, while the Spartans are looking to bounce back after a 77-61 loss on the road to the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. These teams are meeting for the second time this season with the Spartans prevailing at home, 70-57, in the first meeting. \ The Scarlet Knights will surely want to avenge their earlier loss, while the Spartans look to sweep the season series and secure a "road" win in New York City, as the NCAA informed Rutgers that Saturday's contest will count as a "home" game for the Scarlet Knights, instead of a neutral-court game.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team



1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Jr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Fr.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” So.), Pierre Brooks II (6’5” So.) 4 - Joey Hauser (6’9” Sr.), Malik Hall (6’8” Sr.), Jason Whitens (6’6” Sr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Jr.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Fr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” Fr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), N/A (Coaches), No. 47 (NET), No. 42 (Kenpom), No. 44 (Barttorvik)

Michigan State will look to bounce back after a tough game on the road against Purdue. Mackey Arena is always a tough place to play in general, but when you combine that with how Purdue played and how good the Boilermakers are looking right now, it was an uphill battle. The Spartans must put that loss behind them, and put all focus on this Rutgers team, which is always a tough team to play in its own right. As mentioned, although this game is taking place at Madison Square Garden it was announced that it would analytically factor as a road win if the Spartans come out of top. This adds some incentive as far as seeding goes come March. If the Spartans come away with a win, it will go down as a quality road victory.' The Spartans will as always lean on their veteran back-court in Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard, who will both be playing back close to their hometowns, and want to play well in front of family and friends. Senior forward Malik Hall now has a couple games under his belt after returning from a foot injury, so it will be interesting to see if head coach Tom Izzo utilizes some small-ball lineups in this game. When Hall is playing at his best, he is a floor raiser for this team, both offensively and defensively. The front-court will also have to bring their lunch pal and hard hat facing off against a physical presence with Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi. They were able to match him in the first meeting, which he most certainly will remember and will look to win that matchup this time around. This is a big game for the Spartans. As of late, Michigan State has been trading wins and losses, and needs to find more consistency in a tough conference. This game could be important in stringing together some wins with somewhat of an easier schedule compared to the start of the Big Ten slate moving forward.

Rutgers: Depth Chart and State of the Team



1 - Paul Mulcahy (6’7” Sr.) 2 - Caleb McConnell (6’7” Sr.) 3 - Cam Spencer (6’4” Sr.), Aundre Hyatt (6’6” Jr.) 4 - Mawot Mag (6’7” Jr.) 5 - Clifford Omoruyi (6’11” Jr.), Dean Reiber (6’10” Jr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: RV (AP), RV (Coaches), No. 18 (NET), No. 17 (Kenpom), No. 19 (Barttorvik)

As you can see above, the analytics love this Rutgers team and for good reason. The Scarlet Knights are not only one of the best defensive teams in the conference, they are one of the best in the country. In what is considered a down year in the Big Ten in terms of top-level teams, there is somewhat of a consensus that this Rutgers squad is the second-best team in the conference, behind only Purdue. Although, Rutgers is also the only team to beat Purdue this season. The Scarlet Knights are an old team that takes pride in defense and doing the dirty work. At the end of the day, it's not about pretty basketball for RU, it is about winning basketball. The majority of players on Rutgers have seen it all, and aren't phased by the moment. As mentioned, the Scarlet Knights are the only team to knock off the Boilermakers this year (in West Lafayette, Indiana at that) and already hold some pretty impressive wins that will help them come tournament time. Rutgers relies heavily on the team's veteran back-court in Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell to control the game and be defensive menaces, while wing Cam Spencer is someone who is wired to score. Down low, Omoruyi is a physical specimen standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 240 pounds. Omoruyi uses this size to overpower opponents for dunks and also is an elite rim-protector. This team finds way to win, even when it's ugly, and will compete with any squad in the country.

Game Breakdown and Prediction